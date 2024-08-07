FUNIMATION
#2117 COMPANY RANKING
VIZ Media Europe SAS has been renamed to Crunchyroll SAS, as of February 2020. For more on the main Crunchyroll profile: https://www.crunchyroll.com/about Crunchyroll SAS specializes in managing the development, marketing and distribution throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa of Japanese animated entertainment and graphic novels (manga). Working alongside the global Crunchyroll team, Crunchyroll SAS administers an integrated product line including graphic novels, home video (DVD/Blu-ray) and consumer products. Current animated properties include: BLEACH, CAPTAIN TSUBASA, DEATH NOTE, MY HERO ACADEMIA, ONE PUNCH MAN, YO-KAI WATCH.
1500+ emps
Since 2008
Worth 1.2B
Claim This Company
#2117Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
FUNIMATION
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #2117
Funimation's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Due Out for Spring Global Release, New Trailer
Sun Apr 25 2021 By Jeffrey Harris
10 Best Anime Websites to Stream & Download [Free + Paid]
Sat Jul 09 2022 By Iftikhar Ali
5 Reasons Why Xbox Game Pass is Worth It
Sat Apr 17 2021 By Jose
The Philosophy Of Ikigai: Dare To Live The Life Of Your Dreams
Sat Oct 03 2020 By Kai Iyer
The Hedge Fundization of VC
Thu Jul 11 2019 By Dominik Vacikar
AI Maps 13 Million Buildings in One of the World’s Most Remote Regions
Mon Mar 23 2026 By Alibaba
Tired of Sifting Through Science Papers? This AI Knowledge Graph Does It for You
Fri Apr 18 2025 By Language Models (dot tech)
76 Stories To Learn About Vc
Mon Jan 22 2024 By Learn Repo
273 Stories To Learn About Venture Capital
Mon Jan 22 2024 By Learn Repo
9 Ways to Better Interact With a LLM (Using the Altman Drama!)
Fri Dec 08 2023 By Bruno Marquié
THE HISTORY OF TOBACCO
Sat May 06 2023 By Jean-Henri Fabre
Race in Utopia
Fri Nov 04 2022 By H.G. Wells
Funimation's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?
gamesradar.com
Tue Jan 06 2026
Sentenced to Be a Hero
telegraphindia.com
Tue Jan 06 2026
You Won’t Find Anime’s Best Girl of 2026 on Crunchyroll
screenrant.com
Tue Jan 06 2026
Anime's Next Solo Leveling Is Here & It's Crunchyroll's New 10/10 Hit
screenrant.com
Tue Jan 06 2026
Starforge Systems partners with Crunchyroll for 2026 gaming PCs
androidheadlines.com
Mon Jan 05 2026
Crunchyroll’s Frieren Successor Is a Total Hit With 0 Bad Episodes
screenrant.com
Mon Jan 05 2026
‘Sentenced To Be A Hero’ Arrives With Perfect Scores On Crunchyroll
forbes.com
Mon Jan 05 2026
My Hero Academia Vigilantes season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?
gamesradar.com
Mon Jan 05 2026
Delhi High Court cracks whip on piracy websites streaming ‘Stranger Things’, other global hits
telegraphindia.com
Sat Jan 03 2026
Crunchyroll’s Worst Demon Slayer Fear Is Now Reality
screenrant.com
Fri Jan 02 2026
Chainsaw Man Movie: Reze Arc hits OTT: When and where to watch the anime in India
firstpost.com
Mon Dec 08 2025
Supported Streaming on December 31
screenrant.com
Sun Dec 07 2025