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VIZ Media Europe SAS has been renamed to Crunchyroll SAS, as of February 2020. For more on the main Crunchyroll profile: https://www.crunchyroll.com/about Crunchyroll SAS specializes in managing the development, marketing and distribution throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa of Japanese animated entertainment and graphic novels (manga). Working alongside the global Crunchyroll team, Crunchyroll SAS administers an integrated product line including graphic novels, home video (DVD/Blu-ray) and consumer products. Current animated properties include: BLEACH, CAPTAIN TSUBASA, DEATH NOTE, MY HERO ACADEMIA, ONE PUNCH MAN, YO-KAI WATCH.