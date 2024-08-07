Craft Ventures is an early-stage and growth fund dedicated to the craft of building great companies. Comprised of entrepreneurs and operators, we are founders helping founders.

Craft Ventures is an early-stage and growth fund dedicated to the craft of building great companies. Comprised of entrepreneurs and operators, we are founders helping founders.

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

Craft Ventures 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

Craft Ventures 's latest news & mentions Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.