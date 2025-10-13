Cosmoserve Space is a Hyderabad-based startup developing autonomous robotic spacecraft to mitigate orbital debris, ensuring safer and more sustainable space operations.

Cosmoserve Space is a Hyderabad-based startup developing autonomous robotic spacecraft to mitigate orbital debris, ensuring safer and more sustainable space operations.

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