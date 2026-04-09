COREEL TECHNOLOGIES
#2251 COMPANY RANKING
CoreEL Technologies, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, specializes in providing advanced electronic system-level products and solutions for the Aerospace and Defence sectors. The company offers innovative solutions including Intellectual Property (IP) cores, system design, RF design, hardware design, SoC/FPGA design, embedded design, and mechanical design.
300+ emps
Since 1999
Worth 30M
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COREEL TECHNOLOGIES
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2251
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