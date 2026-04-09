COREEL TECHNOLOGIES

#2251 COMPANY RANKING
CoreEL Technologies, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, specializes in providing advanced electronic system-level products and solutions for the Aerospace and Defence sectors. The company offers innovative solutions including Intellectual Property (IP) cores, system design, RF design, hardware design, SoC/FPGA design, embedded design, and mechanical design.
computer emoji
coreel.com
ninja emoji
300+ emps
light emoji
Since 1999
money emoji
Worth 30M
linkedin social icon
#electronics
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#2251
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

COREEL TECHNOLOGIES

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #2251

This Company's Rankings Data Chart will be Available Soon!

CoreEL Technologies's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
OPT-175B is Comparable to GPT-3 While Requiring Only 1/7th the Carbon Footprint

OPT-175B is Comparable to GPT-3 While Requiring Only 1/7th the Carbon Footprint

Tue Jan 20 2026 By Meta

DreamLLM: What We Can Conclude From This Comprehensive Framework?

DreamLLM: What We Can Conclude From This Comprehensive Framework?

Wed Nov 27 2024 By Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models

7 Progressive Web App Development Frameworks in 2022 to Choose

7 Progressive Web App Development Frameworks in 2022 to Choose

Thu May 12 2022 By Shivang Jain

Cross-Platform vs Native: The 50 Shades of Mobile App Development

Cross-Platform vs Native: The 50 Shades of Mobile App Development

Mon Feb 21 2022 By Vit Nuzhnyi

The Ten Best Programming Languages for Beginners to Learn in 2021

The Ten Best Programming Languages for Beginners to Learn in 2021

Wed Jun 02 2021 By Johnny

Five In-Demand Programming Languages In 2021

Five In-Demand Programming Languages In 2021

Thu May 13 2021 By Johnny

Top Custom Software Development Companies

Top Custom Software Development Companies

Fri Mar 29 2019 By Explority

150 Top Rated Programming Courses To Kickoff 2019

150 Top Rated Programming Courses To Kickoff 2019

Tue Jan 01 2019 By Keyul

OmiseGO (OMG): Real Problems, Real Solutions — EVERYTHING You Need To Know & 8 Reasons To Buy…

OmiseGO (OMG): Real Problems, Real Solutions — EVERYTHING You Need To Know & 8 Reasons To Buy…

Sat Jan 06 2018 By Pete Humiston

Here’s How we Made a Real-time Phishing Website Detector for MacOS

Here’s How we Made a Real-time Phishing Website Detector for MacOS

Mon Aug 26 2024 By Moonlock (by MacPaw)

How we stopped making art when we started making money

How we stopped making art when we started making money

Sun Dec 16 2018 By David Liedle

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About CoreEL Technologies

avatar

CoreEL Technologies WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!