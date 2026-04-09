CoreEL Technologies, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, specializes in providing advanced electronic system-level products and solutions for the Aerospace and Defence sectors. The company offers innovative solutions including Intellectual Property (IP) cores, system design, RF design, hardware design, SoC/FPGA design, embedded design, and mechanical design.

CoreEL Technologies, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, specializes in providing advanced electronic system-level products and solutions for the Aerospace and Defence sectors. The company offers innovative solutions including Intellectual Property (IP) cores, system design, RF design, hardware design, SoC/FPGA design, embedded design, and mechanical design.

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