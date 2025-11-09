CODERABBIT

CodeRabbit is an AI-driven platform that automates code reviews, enhancing code quality and developer productivity. Trusted by over 8,000 organizations, it integrates seamlessly with existing developer tools.
coderabbit.ai
74 emps
Since 2023
Worth 550M
#machine-learning#software-development#developer-tools
CodeRabbit's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
AI Writes Code Now—So Why Do Developers Still Matter?

Wed Jul 09 2025 By hacker77716201

Vibe Coding Will 10X Every Developer, Yet Never, Ever, Replace Them

Thu Mar 20 2025 By Thomas Cherickal

The Next Big Leap in AI Coding is Codebase-context

Mon Mar 10 2025 By Guy Eisenkot

Gennady Dmitrik: Transforming Mobile Apps with Vision and Expertise

Wed Jan 15 2025 By Jon Stojan Media

The Best AI Assistants for Frontend Developers That Will Change the Way You Code

Mon Oct 07 2024 By Mr. Ånand

The Modern AI Stack to Increase Developer Productivity

Tue Jan 16 2024 By Pradeep Sharma

Test Driven Development (TDD): Killing Bugs Before Day Zero

Sat Apr 16 2022 By Christopher Collett

The Five Keys to Crypto Evolution

Tue Apr 03 2018 By Daniel Jeffries

Crypto Banking: DeFi to CeDeFi?

Wed Nov 09 2022 By Techson

6 Crypto-Savings Accounts Compared (2021 Edition)

Sun Nov 07 2021 By Michael Ross

12 Best Bitcoin Lending Sites to Earn Interest and Borrow [Updated Sep'21]

Sat Jan 30 2021 By Dmitry Leiko

Crypto Loan Services Enable You To Profit Off Of HODLing Bitcoin

Fri Dec 25 2020 By CoinRabbit

CodeRabbit's Related Companies

OpenAI-logo

OpenAI

openai.com

#1827 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
500B

ByteDance-logo

ByteDance

bytedance.com

#4092 RANK
light emojiFounded
2012
money emojiWorth
330B
Growth
6%

CoreWeave-logo

CoreWeave

coreweave.com

#192 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017
money emojiWorth
23B

Cerebras Systems-logo

Cerebras Systems

cerebras.net

#10819 RANK
light emojiFounded
2016
money emojiWorth
8.1B

DataRobot-logo

DataRobot

datarobot.com

#13711 RANK
light emojiFounded
2012
money emojiWorth
6.3B

Hopper-logo

Hopper

hopper.com

#6562 RANK
light emojiFounded
2007
money emojiWorth
5B

