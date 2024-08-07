CLASSPASS

#2341 COMPANY RANKING
Discover the best workouts around. Search gyms and studios near you, book a spot and get moving. Join our quickly-growing team and you’ll have an incredible opportunity to build a career with a high-growth startup while empowering others to reach their fitness goals. Companies can also give their employees access to our global network of fitness studios and gyms with one membership, while increasing engagement, retention and saving on healthcare costs. Find out more about our new Corporate Wellness Program here: corp.classpass.com.
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classpass.com
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625-1046 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 1B
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CLASSPASS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2341

ClassPass's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Female Founders of Unicorn Companies ClassPass and Spanx Share These 5 Traits, Do You?

The Female Founders of Unicorn Companies ClassPass and Spanx Share These 5 Traits, Do You?

Fri Feb 25 2022 By Annica Lin - I Drive Growth in My Unique Way

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Building a Local AI Chatbot with LangChain4J and Ollama

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Solving the Paradox of Decentralized Coordination

Tue Oct 01 2024 By Oliver Ifediorah

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66 Stories To Learn About Lean Startup

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327 Stories To Learn About Leadership

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68 Stories To Learn About Growth Mindset

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55 Stories To Learn About Entrepreneur Mindset

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THE THOUGHTS OF YOUTH

Fri Jun 30 2023 By L.M. Montgomery

7 Reasons to Use Automated Tests in Selenium, JUnit5, and Gauge Framework

7 Reasons to Use Automated Tests in Selenium, JUnit5, and Gauge Framework

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Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python

Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python

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Why is This So Hard?

Why is This So Hard?

Tue Jul 12 2022 By Obafemi Ogunkola

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Top Software Development Companies 2022 That Are Growing Fast

Sun May 23 2021 By Andrew Marks

ClassPass's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Supercharge your gut health this winter with 12 cans of Hip Pop for just £12

Supercharge your gut health this winter with 12 cans of Hip Pop for just £12

metro.co.uk

Fri Nov 14 2025

Lifestyle Subscription ClassPass Redefines Wellness with Expansion Including AMC Theatre Credits

Lifestyle Subscription ClassPass Redefines Wellness with Expansion Including AMC Theatre Credits

parade.com

Wed Aug 13 2025

AMC Moves Forward With New Way to Buy Movie Tickets

AMC Moves Forward With New Way to Buy Movie Tickets

mensjournal.com

Wed Aug 13 2025

You Can Now Use Your ClassPass Credits for AMC Movie Tickets

You Can Now Use Your ClassPass Credits for AMC Movie Tickets

lifehacker.com

Tue Aug 12 2025

AMC Theatres Movie Tickets Will Be Available on ClassPass

AMC Theatres Movie Tickets Will Be Available on ClassPass

variety.com

Tue Aug 12 2025

How Pilates could be the secret to a flat stomach – and four tummy-tightening exercises that can be done at home

How Pilates could be the secret to a flat stomach – and four tummy-tightening exercises that can be done at home

thesun.co.uk

Sat Oct 28 2023

Midtown startup dishes discount lunch to office workers

Midtown startup dishes discount lunch to office workers

crainsnewyork.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

10 Christmas 2023 gift ideas for minimalists who swear they don't want anything this year

10 Christmas 2023 gift ideas for minimalists who swear they don't want anything this year

cbsnews.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

The Coach Desk App Is Making Finding Personal Trainers Simpler and Faster Than Ever

The Coach Desk App Is Making Finding Personal Trainers Simpler and Faster Than Ever

benzinga.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Show Teachers Your Appreciation With These 10 Thoughtful Gift Card Ideas

Show Teachers Your Appreciation With These 10 Thoughtful Gift Card Ideas

popsugar.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Mindbody to buy billion-dollar fitness company, fueling talk of new IPO

Mindbody to buy billion-dollar fitness company, fueling talk of new IPO

pacbiztimes.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Los Angeles Weekly Roundup

Los Angeles Weekly Roundup

msn.com

Sun Sep 24 2023

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