CHIA NETWORK

#1969 COMPANY RANKING
Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure. Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space. Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globably. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.
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chia.net
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26-50 emps
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Since 2017
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Worth 500M
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CHIA NETWORK

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1969

Chia Network's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Cypherpunks Write Code: Bram Cohen & BitTorrent

Cypherpunks Write Code: Bram Cohen & BitTorrent

Wed Sep 04 2024 By Obyte

BitTorrent $BTT Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News

BitTorrent $BTT Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News

Wed Sep 28 2022 By Coin Wikis by HackerNoon

10 Tutorials in Today’s Top Languages!

10 Tutorials in Today’s Top Languages!

Sat Mar 02 2019 By Ethan

Undying Mining Dispute: Be PoW-conformist or Try Alternatives?

Undying Mining Dispute: Be PoW-conformist or Try Alternatives?

Tue Oct 11 2022 By ExtraChain

Omnity Network's Fully Onchain Hub Announces Bitcoin Staking and Shared Security

Omnity Network's Fully Onchain Hub Announces Bitcoin Staking and Shared Security

Wed May 08 2024 By HackerNoon Press Releases

Covalent (CQT) Launches On-Chain Protocol Revenue-Sharing For Network Participants

Covalent (CQT) Launches On-Chain Protocol Revenue-Sharing For Network Participants

Tue Jan 30 2024 By BTCWire

A New Privacy-First AI Predicts COVID Severity Using X-Rays and Medical Records

A New Privacy-First AI Predicts COVID Severity Using X-Rays and Medical Records

Mon Mar 16 2026 By NVIDIA CORPORATION

One-Time Padding Still Matters in Modern Cryptography

One-Time Padding Still Matters in Modern Cryptography

Tue Sep 02 2025 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

AI's Black Box Problem: Can Web3 Provide the Key?

AI's Black Box Problem: Can Web3 Provide the Key?

Wed Jul 02 2025 By Andrei Grachev

Open-Source NLP Systems for Identifying Social Support and Isolation in Psychiatric Notes

Open-Source NLP Systems for Identifying Social Support and Isolation in Psychiatric Notes

Tue Apr 01 2025 By Natural Language Processing

Master iOS Multipeer Connectivity and Share Data Across Multiple Devices without Internet Access

Master iOS Multipeer Connectivity and Share Data Across Multiple Devices without Internet Access

Mon Aug 19 2024 By Boris Bugor

Holonym Foundation Raises $5.5 Million To Provide Global Digital Personhood With Human Keys

Holonym Foundation Raises $5.5 Million To Provide Global Digital Personhood With Human Keys

Sat Aug 17 2024 By Chainwire

Chia Network's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Bitcoin 2008: Satoshi Nakamoto’s Busy Few Months Building the Revolutionary 'P2P Electronic Cash' Network

Bitcoin 2008: Satoshi Nakamoto’s Busy Few Months Building the Revolutionary 'P2P Electronic Cash' Network

coindesk.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Introducing…the Allure Creators Network

Introducing…the Allure Creators Network

yahoo.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

South Korean Investors Prefer Altcoins to Majors, Tron to Ethereum: DeSpread Research

South Korean Investors Prefer Altcoins to Majors, Tron to Ethereum: DeSpread Research

coindesk.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Arbitrum Foundation Says 'Orbit' for Layer-3 Networks Now Ready for Mainnet

Arbitrum Foundation Says 'Orbit' for Layer-3 Networks Now Ready for Mainnet

coindesk.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

This Cybersecurity Pro Gets Paid to Hack Ethereum – for the Good of the Network

This Cybersecurity Pro Gets Paid to Hack Ethereum – for the Good of the Network

coindesk.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Andreessen Horowitz Backs Nym's $300M Privacy-Centric 'Innovation Fund'

Andreessen Horowitz Backs Nym's $300M Privacy-Centric 'Innovation Fund'

decrypt.co

Tue Oct 24 2023

The Changing Landscape of Cryptocurrencies: From Bitcoin to Bitcoin Spark, Chia, and Bitcoin Gold

The Changing Landscape of Cryptocurrencies: From Bitcoin to Bitcoin Spark, Chia, and Bitcoin Gold

thecurrencyanalytics.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

News Explorer — Reported 'Vulnerability' in Bitcoin's Lightning Network Could Compromise Fund Security, Disrupt Transactions

News Explorer — Reported 'Vulnerability' in Bitcoin's Lightning Network Could Compromise Fund Security, Disrupt Transactions

decrypt.co

Mon Oct 23 2023

News Explorer — Coinbase's Base Network Open-Sources Code

News Explorer — Coinbase's Base Network Open-Sources Code

decrypt.co

Thu Oct 19 2023

Stablecoins on Bitcoin? Lightning Labs Aims to 'Bitcoinize the Dollar'

Stablecoins on Bitcoin? Lightning Labs Aims to 'Bitcoinize the Dollar'

decrypt.co

Thu Oct 19 2023

The many health benefits of chia seeds

The many health benefits of chia seeds

runnersworld.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Nomura-Backed Komainu Joins Crypto Custodian Copper’s ClearLoop Network

Nomura-Backed Komainu Joins Crypto Custodian Copper’s ClearLoop Network

coindesk.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

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