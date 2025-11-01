CERTIFID

CertifID is a cybersecurity company specializing in preventing wire fraud in real estate transactions through advanced software, insurance, and recovery services.
computer emoji
certifid.com
ninja emoji
105 emps
light emoji
Since 2017
#cybersecurity-services-and-products#fintech
CertifID's stories on HackerNoon

BingX Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Setting the Standard for Web3 Information Security

Sat Oct 18 2025 By BTCWire

Why Netflix Joined the Certificate Wars (And Why It Matters)

Wed Oct 08 2025 By Todd H. Gardner

7 Industry-Recognized AI Certifications and How to Make Them Count in Your Career

Fri Sep 12 2025 By Anjali

How Ramkinker Singh Engineered a Scalable SSL Certificate System for Next-Generation Cloud Access

Thu Aug 21 2025 By Sanya Kapoor

BingX PCI DSS Certification Sets New Benchmark For Data Security In Web3

Thu Aug 14 2025 By BTCWire

Mastering Crypto Development: Key Challenges in Certificates, Programming, and Hashing Revealed

Tue Jul 29 2025 By Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck

INE Security Launches Enhanced eMAPT Certification

Thu Jul 10 2025 By CyberNewswire

Troubleshooting SSL: Why Your SSL Certificate Isn't Working on Windows

Fri Jun 13 2025 By Sarath Chandra Vidya Sagar Machupalli

Advancing Telecommunications Excellence: Kranthi Kiran Kusuma's Leadership in Carrier Certification

Wed May 28 2025 By Sanya Kapoor

Simplifying Amazon S3: A Must-Read for AWS Associate Certification

Sat Jan 11 2025 By Mai Thoa

The GIA Certificate of Blockchain: Mo Kumarsi on Rev3al’s Vision for Blockchain Security

Thu Oct 10 2024 By Jon Stojan Media

Social Discovery Group Earns the Great Place To Work® Certification in the USA!

Thu Sep 05 2024 By Social Discovery Group

CertifID's Related Companies

ZoomInfo Technologies-logo

ZoomInfo Technologies

zoominfo.com

#472 RANK
light emojiFounded
2000
money emojiWorth
25B

Huntress Labs-logo

Huntress Labs

huntresslabs.com

#4063 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
1.5B

Bugcrowd-logo

Bugcrowd

bugcrowd.com

#1687 RANK
light emojiFounded
2012
money emojiWorth
1B

ResilientX-logo

ResilientX

resilientx.com

#6233 RANK
light emojiFounded
2022

Blackpoint Holdings-logo

Blackpoint Holdings

blackpointcyber.com

#3670 RANK
light emojiFounded
2014

Hack The Box-logo

Hack The Box

hackthebox.com

#1389 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017

