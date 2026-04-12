CENYX BIOTECH
#14219 COMPANY RANKING
Cenyx Biotech is a pioneering nanomedicine company developing cerium oxide-based nanozymes for acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. Their lead candidate, CX213, targets subarachnoid hemorrhage and has received FDA IND approval and orphan drug designation.
11-50 emps
Since 2016
Worth 27.9M
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CENYX BIOTECH
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EVERGREEN INDEX #14219
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