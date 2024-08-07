CELSIUS #1541 COMPANY RANKING

Celsius helps over a million customers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. 📲 Get the app: celsiusnetwork.app.link/LinkedIn