CELONIS
#931 COMPANY RANKING
We're Celonis. We help companies reveal and fix inefficiencies they can’t see, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible 🪄 Leading companies harness the power of the Celonis Execution Management System to eliminate inefficiencies and achieve breakthrough performance, including AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Dell, GSK, L’Oréal, Siemens, Uber, and Vodafone. Celonis has 17 offices worldwide with headquarters in Munich and New York City.
3,000+ emps
Since 2011
Worth 13B
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CELONIS
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EVERGREEN INDEX #931
Celonis's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How to Achieve Optimal ROI Through Process Mining
Wed Feb 21 2024 By Igor Paniuk
Help Users Determine Their Carbon Footprint With These APIs
Thu Feb 02 2023 By Alex Olson
At break of day the colonists regained in silence the entrance of the cavern
Fri Sep 29 2023 By Jules Verne
The colonists, warned by the engineer
Tue Sep 26 2023 By Jules Verne
The colonists left him for some time on the plateau
Thu Aug 24 2023 By Jules Verne
The chief business of the colonists was to make that complete exploration of the island
Sun Sep 17 2023 By Jules Verne
Last words justified the colonists’ presentiment
Fri Sep 08 2023 By Jules Verne
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Han Be, SF-writer and Scientist
Tue Mar 24 2026 By HackerNoon Writers Spotlight
Let’s Stop Feeding Into the AI Hype
Tue Oct 28 2025 By Vipin Labroo
Gigaton Run: Space Technology vs Climate Change
Mon Jul 07 2025 By walo, the underscore.
How To Delete the Mental Code That Keeps You Average
Sat May 31 2025 By Praise J.J.
Chaos on Earth: Wars, Crises, Disasters... What if We Just Move to Mars?
Mon Apr 14 2025 By Daria Leonova
Celonis's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
iTWire TV: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI
itwire.com
Sat Mar 07 2026
iTWire TV: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI
itwire.com
Sat Mar 07 2026
VIDEO INTERVIEW: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI
itwire.com
Sat Mar 07 2026
VIDEO INTERVIEW: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI
itwire.com
Sat Mar 07 2026
Celonis enabling global enterprises to save $10 billion building composable AI Solutions
itwire.com
Wed Mar 04 2026
Celonis and LeafLabs launch robotic solution to power AI
itwire.com
Fri Feb 20 2026
Celonis research reveals AI ambitions facing significant operational barriers
itwire.com
Sun Feb 08 2026
Tariff turbulence exposes costly blind spots in supply chains and AI
venturebeat.com
Wed Dec 03 2025
Celonis Wants India to Be the Brain of Enterprise AI
analyticsindiamag.com
Tue Nov 11 2025
Cosentino partners with Celonis on digital workforce
siliconangle.com
Fri Nov 07 2025
ERP systems unify CIE Automotive data with Celonis
siliconangle.com
Fri Nov 07 2025
Composable platforms underpin Celonis' long term AI strategy
siliconangle.com
Fri Nov 07 2025