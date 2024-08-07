CELONIS

#931 COMPANY RANKING
We're Celonis. We help companies reveal and fix inefficiencies they can’t see, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible 🪄 Leading companies harness the power of the Celonis Execution Management System to eliminate inefficiencies and achieve breakthrough performance, including AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Dell, GSK, L’Oréal, Siemens, Uber, and Vodafone. Celonis has 17 offices worldwide with headquarters in Munich and New York City.
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celonis.com
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3,000+ emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 13B
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CELONIS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #931

Celonis's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How to Achieve Optimal ROI Through Process Mining

How to Achieve Optimal ROI Through Process Mining

Wed Feb 21 2024 By Igor Paniuk

Help Users Determine Their Carbon Footprint With These APIs

Help Users Determine Their Carbon Footprint With These APIs

Thu Feb 02 2023 By Alex Olson

At break of day the colonists regained in silence the entrance of the cavern

At break of day the colonists regained in silence the entrance of the cavern

Fri Sep 29 2023 By Jules Verne

The colonists, warned by the engineer

The colonists, warned by the engineer

Tue Sep 26 2023 By Jules Verne

The colonists left him for some time on the plateau

The colonists left him for some time on the plateau

Thu Aug 24 2023 By Jules Verne

The chief business of the colonists was to make that complete exploration of the island

The chief business of the colonists was to make that complete exploration of the island

Sun Sep 17 2023 By Jules Verne

Last words justified the colonists’ presentiment

Last words justified the colonists’ presentiment

Fri Sep 08 2023 By Jules Verne

Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Han Be, SF-writer and Scientist

Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Han Be, SF-writer and Scientist

Tue Mar 24 2026 By HackerNoon Writers Spotlight

Let’s Stop Feeding Into the AI Hype

Let’s Stop Feeding Into the AI Hype

Tue Oct 28 2025 By Vipin Labroo

Gigaton Run: Space Technology vs Climate Change

Gigaton Run: Space Technology vs Climate Change

Mon Jul 07 2025 By walo, the underscore.

How To Delete the Mental Code That Keeps You Average

How To Delete the Mental Code That Keeps You Average

Sat May 31 2025 By Praise J.J.

Chaos on Earth: Wars, Crises, Disasters... What if We Just Move to Mars?

Chaos on Earth: Wars, Crises, Disasters... What if We Just Move to Mars?

Mon Apr 14 2025 By Daria Leonova

Celonis's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
iTWire TV: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI

iTWire TV: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI

itwire.com

Sat Mar 07 2026

iTWire TV: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI

iTWire TV: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI

itwire.com

Sat Mar 07 2026

VIDEO INTERVIEW: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI

VIDEO INTERVIEW: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI

itwire.com

Sat Mar 07 2026

VIDEO INTERVIEW: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI

VIDEO INTERVIEW: Why Most Enterprises Aren’t Ready for AI

itwire.com

Sat Mar 07 2026

Celonis enabling global enterprises to save $10 billion building composable AI Solutions

Celonis enabling global enterprises to save $10 billion building composable AI Solutions

itwire.com

Wed Mar 04 2026

Celonis and LeafLabs launch robotic solution to power AI

Celonis and LeafLabs launch robotic solution to power AI

itwire.com

Fri Feb 20 2026

Celonis research reveals AI ambitions facing significant operational barriers

Celonis research reveals AI ambitions facing significant operational barriers

itwire.com

Sun Feb 08 2026

Tariff turbulence exposes costly blind spots in supply chains and AI

Tariff turbulence exposes costly blind spots in supply chains and AI

venturebeat.com

Wed Dec 03 2025

Celonis Wants India to Be the Brain of Enterprise AI

Celonis Wants India to Be the Brain of Enterprise AI

analyticsindiamag.com

Tue Nov 11 2025

Cosentino partners with Celonis on digital workforce

Cosentino partners with Celonis on digital workforce

siliconangle.com

Fri Nov 07 2025

ERP systems unify CIE Automotive data with Celonis

ERP systems unify CIE Automotive data with Celonis

siliconangle.com

Fri Nov 07 2025

Composable platforms underpin Celonis' long term AI strategy

Composable platforms underpin Celonis' long term AI strategy

siliconangle.com

Fri Nov 07 2025

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