CELONIS #931 COMPANY RANKING

We're Celonis. We help companies reveal and fix inefficiencies they can’t see, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible 🪄 Leading companies harness the power of the Celonis Execution Management System to eliminate inefficiencies and achieve breakthrough performance, including AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Dell, GSK, L’Oréal, Siemens, Uber, and Vodafone. Celonis has 17 offices worldwide with headquarters in Munich and New York City.