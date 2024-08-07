CASHFREE PAYMENTS

#1176 COMPANY RANKING
Cashfree Payments (www.cashfree.com) is a payments and banking technology company that enables businesses in India to collect payments online and make payouts. Cashfree Payments enables more than 1,00,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, instant loan disbursements, e-commerce refunds, insurance claims processing, expense reimbursements, loyalty, and rewards payments. Cashfree customers include leading internet companies such as Cred, BigBasket, Zomato, HDFC Ergo, Ixigo, Acko, Zoomcar, and Delhivery among others.
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cashfree.com
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800-1000 emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 700M
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#payments#fintech#software-development
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CASHFREE PAYMENTS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1176

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Cashfree Payments's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
COWRKS Leases 80K Sq Ft Office Space to Cashfree Payments at Bengaluru Centre

COWRKS Leases 80K Sq Ft Office Space to Cashfree Payments at Bengaluru Centre

outlookbusiness.com

Sat Mar 14 2026

COWRKS Expands Footprint: Cashfree Payments Leases 80,000 Sq Ft in Bengaluru

COWRKS Expands Footprint: Cashfree Payments Leases 80,000 Sq Ft in Bengaluru

devdiscourse.com

Sat Mar 14 2026

COWRKS leases office space to Cashree Payments at Bengaluru centre

COWRKS leases office space to Cashree Payments at Bengaluru centre

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Sat Mar 14 2026

COWRKS Makes Major Office Space Deal in Bengaluru

COWRKS Makes Major Office Space Deal in Bengaluru

devdiscourse.com

Sat Mar 14 2026

Cashfree Payments Unveils 'One of Your Kind' Campaign Celebrating Unique Business Journeys

Cashfree Payments Unveils 'One of Your Kind' Campaign Celebrating Unique Business Journeys

devdiscourse.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Building Around the Individuality of Every Business: Cashfree Payments Launches 'One of Your Kind' Campaign

Building Around the Individuality of Every Business: Cashfree Payments Launches 'One of Your Kind' Campaign

tribuneindia.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Building Around the Individuality of Every Business: Cashfree Payments Launches 'One of Your Kind' Campaign

Building Around the Individuality of Every Business: Cashfree Payments Launches 'One of Your Kind' Campaign

tribuneindia.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Fintechs want to bank on agentic commerce

Fintechs want to bank on agentic commerce

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Fri Feb 20 2026

Cashfree, Mastercard and Swiggy bring in

Cashfree, Mastercard and Swiggy bring in

cnbctv18.com

Tue Feb 17 2026

Cashfree Payments eyes profitability as it focuses on $250-300 million monthly in cross-border payments

Cashfree Payments eyes profitability as it focuses on $250-300 million monthly in cross-border payments

livemint.com

Sun May 25 2025

Krafton leads Cashfree's $53M funding at $700M valuation

Krafton leads Cashfree's $53M funding at $700M valuation

techcrunch.com

Wed Feb 05 2025

Mint Explainer: Why Razorpay and Cashfree are ditching Juspay, and what it means for the fintech sector

Mint Explainer: Why Razorpay and Cashfree are ditching Juspay, and what it means for the fintech sector

livemint.com

Mon Jan 20 2025

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