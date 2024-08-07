CASHFREE PAYMENTS #1176 COMPANY RANKING

Cashfree Payments (www.cashfree.com) is a payments and banking technology company that enables businesses in India to collect payments online and make payouts. Cashfree Payments enables more than 1,00,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, instant loan disbursements, e-commerce refunds, insurance claims processing, expense reimbursements, loyalty, and rewards payments. Cashfree customers include leading internet companies such as Cred, BigBasket, Zomato, HDFC Ergo, Ixigo, Acko, Zoomcar, and Delhivery among others.