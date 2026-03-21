Boomband is an AI-native talent marketplace founded by Jeff Taylor, creator of Monster.com. It aims to revolutionize career discovery by providing dynamic personal branding tools and authentic connections between talent and companies.

Boomband is an AI-native talent marketplace founded by Jeff Taylor, creator of Monster.com. It aims to revolutionize career discovery by providing dynamic personal branding tools and authentic connections between talent and companies.

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