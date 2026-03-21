BOOMBAND

#13723 COMPANY RANKING
Boomband is an AI-native talent marketplace founded by Jeff Taylor, creator of Monster.com. It aims to revolutionize career discovery by providing dynamic personal branding tools and authentic connections between talent and companies.
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boomband.com
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Since 2025
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Worth 4M
#machine-learning#chatbots#generative-ai
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BOOMBAND

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EVERGREEN INDEX #13723

Boomband's stories on HackerNoon

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