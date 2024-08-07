BLUESTACKS #2540 COMPANY RANKING

BlueStacks is the world's largest Android gaming platform for PC with more than a billion downloads. Since 2011 it has been on a mission to democratize access to Android apps on a bigger screen. Today, BlueStacks is synonymous with Android gaming on PC, trusted by over 500 million gamers in over 200 locations across the globe. Every day, 400+ team members from different corners of the world across diverse departments join forces to build and scale an epic product. Join our squad and become part of the BlueStacks world to shape the future of gaming. Visit Work at BlueStacks or mail your profile at careers@bluestacks.com. Follow us on Social: Twitter: @bluestacksinc Facebook: fb.com/bluestacksinc Instagram: @bluestacksinc