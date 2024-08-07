BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS

#2469 COMPANY RANKING
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
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bigcommerce.com
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1001 - 5000 emps
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Since 2009
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BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS (BIGC)

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BigCommerce Holdings's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
67 Stories To Learn About Online Business

67 Stories To Learn About Online Business

Wed Jul 12 2023 By Learn Repo

How to Accept Crypto Payments for e-Commerce Projects

How to Accept Crypto Payments for e-Commerce Projects

Fri Jul 22 2022 By VSYS Host

From SEO to GEO: AI’s 2026 Outlook for Online Retail

From SEO to GEO: AI’s 2026 Outlook for Online Retail

Tue Mar 03 2026 By Elay Romanov

How to Write SaaS Comparison Pages That Beat the Competition

How to Write SaaS Comparison Pages That Beat the Competition

Mon Feb 20 2023 By Jon Evans

Building Scalable E-commerce Infrastructure on Magento

Building Scalable E-commerce Infrastructure on Magento

Wed Nov 20 2024 By Robbie Thompson

BigCommerce Holdings's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Lam Research (LRCX), Unity Software (U)

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Lam Research (LRCX), Unity Software (U)

markets.businessinsider.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

UK Auto Company Launches B2C Store for BMW and MINI Parts on BigCommerce

UK Auto Company Launches B2C Store for BMW and MINI Parts on BigCommerce

stockhouse.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Potential Price Increase for BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) After Recent Insider Activity

Potential Price Increase for BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) After Recent Insider Activity

knoxdaily.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Oracle (ORCL), Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Oracle (ORCL), Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

markets.businessinsider.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

BigCommerce Holdings Inc [BIGC] Shares Fall Approximately -30.25% Over the Year

BigCommerce Holdings Inc [BIGC] Shares Fall Approximately -30.25% Over the Year

knoxdaily.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Diamonds Direct chooses Experro to build a personalized luxury shopping experience

Diamonds Direct chooses Experro to build a personalized luxury shopping experience

benzinga.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Diamonds Direct Launches New API-Driven Headless Storefront on BigCommerce to Deliver an Elevated Customer Experience

Diamonds Direct Launches New API-Driven Headless Storefront on BigCommerce to Deliver an Elevated Customer Experience

stockhouse.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Diamonds Direct Launches New API-Driven Headless Storefront on BigCommerce to Deliver an Elevated Customer Experience

Diamonds Direct Launches New API-Driven Headless Storefront on BigCommerce to Deliver an Elevated Customer Experience

nasdaq.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

20 High Demand Products With Low Competition

20 High Demand Products With Low Competition

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

20 High Demand Products With Low Competition

20 High Demand Products With Low Competition

sg.finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

20 High Demand Products With Low Competition

20 High Demand Products With Low Competition

uk.finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

BigCommerce Announces Winners of 2023 Make it Big Customer Awards

BigCommerce Announces Winners of 2023 Make it Big Customer Awards

businesswire.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

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