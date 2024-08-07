BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS
#2469 COMPANY RANKING
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
1001 - 5000 emps
Since 2009
Claim This Company
#2469Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS (BIGC)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #2469
BigCommerce Holdings's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
67 Stories To Learn About Online Business
Wed Jul 12 2023 By Learn Repo
How to Accept Crypto Payments for e-Commerce Projects
Fri Jul 22 2022 By VSYS Host
From SEO to GEO: AI’s 2026 Outlook for Online Retail
Tue Mar 03 2026 By Elay Romanov
How to Write SaaS Comparison Pages That Beat the Competition
Mon Feb 20 2023 By Jon Evans
Building Scalable E-commerce Infrastructure on Magento
Wed Nov 20 2024 By Robbie Thompson
BigCommerce Holdings's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Lam Research (LRCX), Unity Software (U)
markets.businessinsider.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
UK Auto Company Launches B2C Store for BMW and MINI Parts on BigCommerce
stockhouse.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Potential Price Increase for BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) After Recent Insider Activity
knoxdaily.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Oracle (ORCL), Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)
markets.businessinsider.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
BigCommerce Holdings Inc [BIGC] Shares Fall Approximately -30.25% Over the Year
knoxdaily.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Diamonds Direct chooses Experro to build a personalized luxury shopping experience
benzinga.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Diamonds Direct Launches New API-Driven Headless Storefront on BigCommerce to Deliver an Elevated Customer Experience
stockhouse.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Diamonds Direct Launches New API-Driven Headless Storefront on BigCommerce to Deliver an Elevated Customer Experience
nasdaq.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
20 High Demand Products With Low Competition
finance.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
20 High Demand Products With Low Competition
sg.finance.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
20 High Demand Products With Low Competition
uk.finance.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
BigCommerce Announces Winners of 2023 Make it Big Customer Awards
businesswire.com
Mon Oct 16 2023