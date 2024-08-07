BEWAKOOF.COM
#2943 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2012, Bewakoof is a lifestyle fashion brand that makes creative, distinctive fashion for the trendy, contemporary Indian. Bewakoof was created on the principle of creating impact through innovation, honesty and thoughtfulness. With a team of 400 members, and 8 Million+ products sold till date. We like to experiment freely, which allows us to balance creativity and relatability, and our innovative designs. Our range of products is always fresh and up-to-date, and we clock sales of over 1 lakh products a month. Our innovation focus extends to our operations as well. We are vertically integrated, manufacture our own products, and cut out the middleman wherever possible. This direct-to-consumer model allows us to create high-quality fashion at affordable prices. A thoughtful brand, we actively attempt to minimise our environmental footprint and maximise our social impact. These efforts are integrated right into our day-to-day operations, from rainwater harvesting to paper packaging to employee benefits. For any queries visit www.bewakoof.com/contact-us. We do not have a phone number, and will never ask you to share OTPs, PIN, or sensitive account information on the phone.
368 emps
Since 2012
Worth 4.8B
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BEWAKOOF.COM
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2943
Bewakoof.com's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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Wed Sep 27 2023
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Fri Sep 22 2023
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Thu Sep 21 2023
This is 'Mahila Bewakoof Banao' Bill: AAP's Sanjay Singh
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Wed Sep 20 2023