AxiTrust is a fintech startup specializing in digital surety bonds and guarantees, aiming to replace traditional bank guarantees with insurance-backed solutions to enhance liquidity and trust in business transactions.
axitrust.com
11 emps
Since 2024
Worth 23.5M
#fintech#risk-management
AxiTrust's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Can Antitrust Regulations Keep Up With AI? Researchers Warn of Growing Structural Tensions

Can Antitrust Regulations Keep Up With AI? Researchers Warn of Growing Structural Tensions

Thu Nov 27 2025 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

Antitrust Pressure Builds Across the AI Chip Supply Chain

Antitrust Pressure Builds Across the AI Chip Supply Chain

Thu Nov 27 2025 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

Apple Asks Court to Pause Proceedings So It Can Join Google in US Government Antitrust Case

Apple Asks Court to Pause Proceedings So It Can Join Google in US Government Antitrust Case

Wed Feb 05 2025 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

A Legal Outlook on the Apple Antitrust Lawsuit

A Legal Outlook on the Apple Antitrust Lawsuit

Thu Aug 15 2024 By Icon

U.S. v Google Antitrust Trial: General Search Services In The United States Is A Relevant Market

U.S. v Google Antitrust Trial: General Search Services In The United States Is A Relevant Market

Sat Aug 10 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Amazon, Apple, AT&T, and More Get Referenced in the U.S. v Google Antitrust Lawsuit

Amazon, Apple, AT&T, and More Get Referenced in the U.S. v Google Antitrust Lawsuit

Fri Aug 09 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Meet the Plaintiffs in the United States v Google Antitrust Lawsuit

Meet the Plaintiffs in the United States v Google Antitrust Lawsuit

Fri Aug 09 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

The U.S. Government Sues Google: Taking an In-Depth Look at the Antitrust Lawsuit

The U.S. Government Sues Google: Taking an In-Depth Look at the Antitrust Lawsuit

Fri Aug 09 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Google Slammed with Massive Antitrust Defeat: Monopoly Power Under Fire

Google Slammed with Massive Antitrust Defeat: Monopoly Power Under Fire

Thu Aug 08 2024 By Technology News Australia

Apple Faces Allegations in Wisconsin: Accused of Antitrust Violations Impacting Consumers

Apple Faces Allegations in Wisconsin: Accused of Antitrust Violations Impacting Consumers

Tue Mar 26 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

New Jersey State Enters Legal Fray: Alleges Apple Violated Antitrust Laws with Monopoly Maintenance

New Jersey State Enters Legal Fray: Alleges Apple Violated Antitrust Laws with Monopoly Maintenance

Tue Mar 26 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Examining Jurisdiction, Venue, and Commerce in Apple's Antitrust Saga

Examining Jurisdiction, Venue, and Commerce in Apple's Antitrust Saga

Tue Mar 26 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

AxiTrust's Related Companies

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Swipe (YC S21)-logo

Swipe (YC S21)

getswipe.in

#10133 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021
money emojiWorth
2.5M
Bloqhouse-logo

Bloqhouse

bloqhouse.com

#6168 RANK
light emojiFounded
2016

CLOWD9-logo

CLOWD9

clowd9.com

#6658 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021

DroppCash-logo

DroppCash

droppcash.app

#3326 RANK
light emojiFounded
2022
InterPrice Technologies-logo

InterPrice Technologies

interpricetech.com

#5913 RANK
light emojiFounded
2020

LedgerPal Inc.-logo

LedgerPal Inc.

ledgerpal.com

#10208 RANK
light emojiFounded
2009

