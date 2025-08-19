AUGUST HEALTH

#3870 COMPANY RANKING
August Health is an easy-to-use EHR platform designed for senior living communities, enhancing care quality, simplifying compliance, and providing advanced analytics. Founded in 2020, it has been adopted by leading operators across the U.S.
computer emoji
augusthealth.com
ninja emoji
54 emps
light emoji
Since 2020
money emoji
Worth 18M
twitter social iconyoutube social iconinstagram social iconlinkedin social iconfacebook social icon
#healthcare-tech#software-development#saas
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUTRelated Companies
Claim This Company
#3870
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
0
Traffic(Website traffic, unique visiotrs & user retention)

AUGUST HEALTH

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #3870

August Health's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Satoshi Mystery Solved: Who Actually is the Father of Bitcoin?

The Satoshi Mystery Solved: Who Actually is the Father of Bitcoin?

Wed Nov 01 2023 By Dmitry Shishov

Digital Public Infrastructure: Transforming 15-Minute Smart City Governance

Digital Public Infrastructure: Transforming 15-Minute Smart City Governance

Tue Sep 19 2023 By The Sociable

B20 Recommends G20 Promotion of Digital ID at Individual, Enterprise & Farm Levels

B20 Recommends G20 Promotion of Digital ID at Individual, Enterprise & Farm Levels

Thu Sep 07 2023 By The Sociable

How to Improve the Accuracy of Online Ratings for AI Chatbots and Virtual Assistants

How to Improve the Accuracy of Online Ratings for AI Chatbots and Virtual Assistants

Wed Apr 09 2025 By Model Tuning

India's Digital Playbook Raises Eyebrows at the Sri Lanka DPI Summit

India's Digital Playbook Raises Eyebrows at the Sri Lanka DPI Summit

Mon Feb 24 2025 By The Sociable

How AI and Machine Learning Are Making the Healthcare Sector More Patient-centric

How AI and Machine Learning Are Making the Healthcare Sector More Patient-centric

Wed Oct 16 2024 By Jon Stojan Media

How I Launched Victa, a Running App for Gamers, and Got a Top Ranking in the App Store

How I Launched Victa, a Running App for Gamers, and Got a Top Ranking in the App Store

Wed Mar 08 2023 By Alexander Karbankov

Potion Owl Wants To Disrupt Healthcare Services Challenges Using Blockchain Technology.

Potion Owl Wants To Disrupt Healthcare Services Challenges Using Blockchain Technology.

Sat Jan 20 2018 By Sanjé Witter

These Biotech Execs Made Perfectly Timed Trades in Health Care Stocks

These Biotech Execs Made Perfectly Timed Trades in Health Care Stocks

Sun Feb 25 2024 By Pro Publica

Unraveling Coco Chanel: Creativity, Resilience, and the Shadows of Mental Health

Unraveling Coco Chanel: Creativity, Resilience, and the Shadows of Mental Health

Mon Nov 27 2023 By iulliamd

Tom Ford's Influence on Fashion, Creativity and Mental Health

Tom Ford's Influence on Fashion, Creativity and Mental Health

Sun Nov 26 2023 By iulliamd

ON THE HEALTH VALUE TO MAN OF THE SO-CALLED DIVINELY BENEFICENT GIFT, TOBACCO

ON THE HEALTH VALUE TO MAN OF THE SO-CALLED DIVINELY BENEFICENT GIFT, TOBACCO

Sun Nov 26 2023 By Scientific American Public Domain Materials

August Health's Related Companies

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Truemeds-logo

Truemeds

#13545 RANK
light emojiFounded
2019
Growth
-1%

Soundsafe Care-logo

Soundsafe Care

soundsafecare.com

#4104 RANK

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About August Health

avatar

August Health WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!