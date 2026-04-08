ANTHROPIC

#14221 COMPANY RANKING
Anthropic is a dominant leader in the generative AI market, recently surpassing a $30 billion annualized revenue run-rate. The company has shifted focus toward AI agents and specialized enterprise products like Claude Code, which alone generates over $2.5 billion in run-rate revenue.
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anthropic.com
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Since 2021
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#machine-learning#generative-ai
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ANTHROPIC

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EVERGREEN INDEX #14221

Anthropic's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Is Mythos Really The Internet's Greatest Cybersecurity Risk? Or Just an Anthropic Product Launch?

Is Mythos Really The Internet's Greatest Cybersecurity Risk? Or Just an Anthropic Product Launch?

Wed Apr 08 2026 By Cyber Espionage

London Is Coming for Anthropic

London Is Coming for Anthropic

Wed Apr 08 2026 By unusual-writer

On OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block's United Progress to Own How AI Agents Connect

On OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block's United Progress to Own How AI Agents Connect

Tue Mar 31 2026 By Bundling data and functions into a single unit

$14 Billion or Your Soul: Anthropic Made Its Choice

$14 Billion or Your Soul: Anthropic Made Its Choice

Tue Mar 10 2026 By 3 Tech Polls

Cybersecurity Stocks Drop as Anthropic Launches Claude Code Security Tool

Cybersecurity Stocks Drop as Anthropic Launches Claude Code Security Tool

Tue Feb 24 2026 By Samiran Mondal

Anthropic’s $380 Billion Question About Safety and Growth

Anthropic’s $380 Billion Question About Safety and Growth

Tue Feb 17 2026 By David Deal

Anthropic Data Shows a Decisive Business Shift Toward AI-Powered Automation

Anthropic Data Shows a Decisive Business Shift Toward AI-Powered Automation

Wed Dec 24 2025 By Eleanor Hecks

Anthropic Moves to Tame LLM ‘Format Friction’ With Schema-Enforced Responses

Anthropic Moves to Tame LLM ‘Format Friction’ With Schema-Enforced Responses

Sat Dec 20 2025 By AI Native Dev

Anthropic Asked 1,250 People How They Really Use AI

Anthropic Asked 1,250 People How They Really Use AI

Wed Dec 10 2025 By Anthony Laneau

Beyond the Prompt: Five Lessons from Anthropic on AI's Most Valuable Resource

Beyond the Prompt: Five Lessons from Anthropic on AI's Most Valuable Resource

Mon Oct 06 2025 By Anthony Laneau

Animal Welfare: Anthropic Has Failed, at AI Consciousness Research

Animal Welfare: Anthropic Has Failed, at AI Consciousness Research

Wed Apr 30 2025 By stephen

Is Anthropic's Alignment Faking a Significant AI Safety Research?

Is Anthropic's Alignment Faking a Significant AI Safety Research?

Sun Dec 22 2024 By stephen

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