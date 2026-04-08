ANTHROPIC
#14221 COMPANY RANKING
Anthropic is a dominant leader in the generative AI market, recently surpassing a $30 billion annualized revenue run-rate. The company has shifted focus toward AI agents and specialized enterprise products like Claude Code, which alone generates over $2.5 billion in run-rate revenue.
2500 emps
Since 2021
Claim This Company
#14221Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
1%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
1Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
ANTHROPIC
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #14221
Anthropic's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Is Mythos Really The Internet's Greatest Cybersecurity Risk? Or Just an Anthropic Product Launch?
Wed Apr 08 2026 By Cyber Espionage
London Is Coming for Anthropic
Wed Apr 08 2026 By unusual-writer
On OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block's United Progress to Own How AI Agents Connect
Tue Mar 31 2026 By Bundling data and functions into a single unit
$14 Billion or Your Soul: Anthropic Made Its Choice
Tue Mar 10 2026 By 3 Tech Polls
Cybersecurity Stocks Drop as Anthropic Launches Claude Code Security Tool
Tue Feb 24 2026 By Samiran Mondal
Anthropic’s $380 Billion Question About Safety and Growth
Tue Feb 17 2026 By David Deal
Anthropic Data Shows a Decisive Business Shift Toward AI-Powered Automation
Wed Dec 24 2025 By Eleanor Hecks
Anthropic Moves to Tame LLM ‘Format Friction’ With Schema-Enforced Responses
Sat Dec 20 2025 By AI Native Dev
Anthropic Asked 1,250 People How They Really Use AI
Wed Dec 10 2025 By Anthony Laneau
Beyond the Prompt: Five Lessons from Anthropic on AI's Most Valuable Resource
Mon Oct 06 2025 By Anthony Laneau
Animal Welfare: Anthropic Has Failed, at AI Consciousness Research
Wed Apr 30 2025 By stephen
Is Anthropic's Alignment Faking a Significant AI Safety Research?
Sun Dec 22 2024 By stephen