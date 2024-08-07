AMERICAN TOWER

#1777 COMPANY RANKING
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
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americantower.com
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4,691 emps
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Since 1995
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Worth 90.5B
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AMERICAN TOWER (AMT)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1777

American Tower's stories on HackerNoon

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American Tower's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
American Tower REIT stock rises Monday, still underperforms market - MarketWatch

American Tower REIT stock rises Monday, still underperforms market - MarketWatch

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Tue Jan 23 2024

Here's How Much $100 Invested In American Tower 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today By Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In American Tower 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today By Benzinga

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American Tower REIT stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market - MarketWatch

American Tower REIT stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market - MarketWatch

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