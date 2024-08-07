AMERICAN TOWER
#1777 COMPANY RANKING
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
4,691 emps
Since 1995
Worth 90.5B
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#1777Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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AMERICAN TOWER (AMT)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1777
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