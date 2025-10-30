ALINEA INVEST

#4304 COMPANY RANKING
Alinea Invest is a fintech company offering an AI-powered investing app tailored for Gen Z and women, providing personalized investment strategies and educational resources.
alinea-invest.com
12 emps
Since 2021
Worth 10.4M
#fintech
#4304
ALINEA INVEST

EVERGREEN INDEX #4304

Alinea Invest's stories on HackerNoon

Women + Money = It’s Time to Merge

Wed Apr 15 2020 By Curiosity Shots

On the Proportions and on the Movements of the Human Figure

Sat Jun 24 2023 By Leonardo Da Vinci

How Points System Affects Web3 Community Development & Engagement

Mon Mar 18 2024 By 0xKiveiru

213 Stories To Learn About Writing Prompts

Tue Jan 16 2024 By Learn Repo

Crack Long-Form Blogs: Complete Guide & Experts' Insights

Wed Jan 03 2024 By Masroor Ahmad

379 Stories To Learn About Data Privacy

Wed Nov 08 2023 By Learn Repo

89 Stories To Learn About Tech

Thu Aug 31 2023 By Learn Repo

Shaping the Narrative: The Urgency of Crisis Communications

Fri Jul 28 2023 By Alina Stieklova

Should Tech Companies Use Quotas to Increase Diversity? 8 Recruiting Experts Weigh In.

Wed Aug 29 2018 By Lynne Tye

How PandaDoc grew from $1 million to $10 million in 2 years

Mon Dec 04 2017 By Nivas Ravichandran

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO START A BUSINESS

Wed Oct 11 2017 By Ballahan

Stop fking stressing, your guide to surviving the entrepreneurial lifestyle

Sat Jan 16 2016 By Aline Mayard

Alinea Invest's Related Companies

JUSPAY-logo

JUSPAY

juspay.in

#3745 RANK
2012
105B

Stripe-logo

Stripe

stripe.com

#786 RANK
2010
91.5B

Revolut-logo

Revolut

revolut.com

#3341 RANK
2015
75B
-1%

PhonePe-logo

PhonePe

phonepe.com

#1948 RANK
2015
14.5B
2%

Brex-logo

Brex

brex.com

#868 RANK
2017
12.3B

Airwallex-logo

Airwallex

airwallex.com

#918 RANK
2015
6.2B

