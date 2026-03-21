AGRANI LABS
#13334 COMPANY RANKING
Agrani Labs is an AI semiconductor startup founded by former Intel and AMD executives, developing high-performance AI GPUs and a full-stack AI compute platform for data centers.
11-50 emps
Since 2024
Worth 8M
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AGRANI LABS
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EVERGREEN INDEX #13334
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