AfterQuery is a San Francisco-based research lab specializing in curating data solutions for frontier AI model development. Backed by investors like Y Combinator and BoxGroup, the company focuses on transforming real-world expert reasoning into training data to enhance AI capabilities.

AfterQuery is a San Francisco-based research lab specializing in curating data solutions for frontier AI model development. Backed by investors like Y Combinator and BoxGroup, the company focuses on transforming real-world expert reasoning into training data to enhance AI capabilities.

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