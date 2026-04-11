AFTERQUERY
#14227 COMPANY RANKING
AfterQuery is a San Francisco-based research lab specializing in curating data solutions for frontier AI model development. Backed by investors like Y Combinator and BoxGroup, the company focuses on transforming real-world expert reasoning into training data to enhance AI capabilities.
30 emps
Since 2024
Worth 300M
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AFTERQUERY
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EVERGREEN INDEX #14227
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