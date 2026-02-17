AERA THERAPEUTICS

#8173 COMPANY RANKING
Aera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation delivery technologies and precision payloads to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines. Their proprietary platforms aim to overcome current delivery limitations, expanding the reach of genetic therapies across various modalities and disease areas.
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aeratx.com
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51-200 emps
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Since 2021
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Worth 193M
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AERA THERAPEUTICS

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Aera Therapeutics's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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