AERA THERAPEUTICS
#8173 COMPANY RANKING
Aera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation delivery technologies and precision payloads to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines. Their proprietary platforms aim to overcome current delivery limitations, expanding the reach of genetic therapies across various modalities and disease areas.
51-200 emps
Since 2021
Worth 193M
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AERA THERAPEUTICS
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EVERGREEN INDEX #8173
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