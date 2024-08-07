ACCIOJOB

#4775 COMPANY RANKING
AccioJob is a startup run by IIT Delhi Alumni and funded by Y Combinator. We train students for Data Structures and Algorithms, Full Stack Web Development in an online 6-month coding bootcamp where students pay us the course fees after we get them placed above 5 LPA. Our students are currently working at Amazon, Visa, ThoughtWorks, BharatPe, and many more top tech companies.
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acciojob.com
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Since 2018
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ACCIOJOB

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AccioJob's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Power of Actionable Insights - Interview with Startups of the Year Nominee, Revenue.AI

The Power of Actionable Insights - Interview with Startups of the Year Nominee, Revenue.AI

Fri Jun 30 2023 By revenueai

AccioJob's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise

LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise

linkedin.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

LinkedIn reveals India’s Top-20 Startups of 2023: Zepto, BluSmart and Ditto Insurance take top 3 spots

LinkedIn reveals India’s Top-20 Startups of 2023: Zepto, BluSmart and Ditto Insurance take top 3 spots

cnbctv18.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise

LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise

linkedin.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise

LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise

linkedin.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise

LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise

linkedin.com

Wed Oct 04 2023

India's top 20 start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn — most are new on the list

India's top 20 start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn — most are new on the list

cnbc.com

Thu Sep 28 2023

Here are top-20 startups on the rise in India in 2023, according to LinkedIn

Here are top-20 startups on the rise in India in 2023, according to LinkedIn

livemint.com

Wed Sep 27 2023

LinkedIn Reveals India's Top 20 Startups; Zepto Stands At Top, Check Full List Here

LinkedIn Reveals India's Top 20 Startups; Zepto Stands At Top, Check Full List Here

news18.com

Wed Sep 27 2023

LinkedIn Reveals India's Top 20 Startups Of 2023

LinkedIn Reveals India's Top 20 Startups Of 2023

entrepreneur.com

Wed Sep 27 2023

Skyroot, Pocket FM, Zepto, BluSmart among India's top 20 start-ups, as per LinkedIn report

Skyroot, Pocket FM, Zepto, BluSmart among India's top 20 start-ups, as per LinkedIn report

businesstoday.in

Wed Sep 27 2023

LinkedIn's Top 20 Indian Startups of 2023: Who's Leading the Innovation Race?

LinkedIn's Top 20 Indian Startups of 2023: Who's Leading the Innovation Race?

timesnownews.com

Wed Sep 27 2023

Zepto tops the list of India's Top 20 startups: LinkedIn report

Zepto tops the list of India's Top 20 startups: LinkedIn report

forbesindia.com

Wed Sep 27 2023

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