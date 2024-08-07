ACCIOJOB #4775 COMPANY RANKING

AccioJob is a startup run by IIT Delhi Alumni and funded by Y Combinator. We train students for Data Structures and Algorithms, Full Stack Web Development in an online 6-month coding bootcamp where students pay us the course fees after we get them placed above 5 LPA. Our students are currently working at Amazon, Visa, ThoughtWorks, BharatPe, and many more top tech companies.