ACCIOJOB
#4775 COMPANY RANKING
AccioJob is a startup run by IIT Delhi Alumni and funded by Y Combinator. We train students for Data Structures and Algorithms, Full Stack Web Development in an online 6-month coding bootcamp where students pay us the course fees after we get them placed above 5 LPA. Our students are currently working at Amazon, Visa, ThoughtWorks, BharatPe, and many more top tech companies.
58-1155 emps
Since 2018
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ACCIOJOB
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EVERGREEN INDEX #4775
AccioJob's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Power of Actionable Insights - Interview with Startups of the Year Nominee, Revenue.AI
Fri Jun 30 2023 By revenueai
AccioJob's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise
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Tue Oct 17 2023
LinkedIn reveals India’s Top-20 Startups of 2023: Zepto, BluSmart and Ditto Insurance take top 3 spots
cnbctv18.com
Tue Oct 10 2023
LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise
linkedin.com
Thu Oct 05 2023
LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise
linkedin.com
Thu Oct 05 2023
LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The 20 Indian companies on the rise
linkedin.com
Wed Oct 04 2023
India's top 20 start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn — most are new on the list
cnbc.com
Thu Sep 28 2023
Here are top-20 startups on the rise in India in 2023, according to LinkedIn
livemint.com
Wed Sep 27 2023
LinkedIn Reveals India's Top 20 Startups; Zepto Stands At Top, Check Full List Here
news18.com
Wed Sep 27 2023
LinkedIn Reveals India's Top 20 Startups Of 2023
entrepreneur.com
Wed Sep 27 2023
Skyroot, Pocket FM, Zepto, BluSmart among India's top 20 start-ups, as per LinkedIn report
businesstoday.in
Wed Sep 27 2023
LinkedIn's Top 20 Indian Startups of 2023: Who's Leading the Innovation Race?
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Wed Sep 27 2023
Zepto tops the list of India's Top 20 startups: LinkedIn report
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Wed Sep 27 2023