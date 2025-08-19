AALO ATOMICS
#3865 COMPANY RANKING
Aalo Atomics is a nuclear engineering company focused on creating mass-manufactured nuclear micro-reactors to provide affordable and reliable clean energy solutions.
51-200 emps
Since 2023
Worth 108M
