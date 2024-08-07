AAKASH EDUCATIONAL SERVICES

#933 COMPANY RANKING
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is a leading test-prep company in India with a strong legacy of over 33 years, that provides comprehensive test preparatory services for students preparing for Medical (NEET) and Engineering Entrance Examinations (JEE), School/Board Exams & Competitive Exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads. Founded in 1988, today we have 250+ centres across the country and growing. Over the last three decades, Aakash has helped transform the lives of lakhs of students by helping them fulfil their dreams of becoming a doctor or an engineer. With a strong selection track record of producing 85,000+ Rankers across NEET & JEE, Aakash BYJU’S commitment to a ‘Student First’ approach has been at the core of all initiatives. Whether it is a new product launch or tech innovations to make the student experience more engaging and meaningful, Aakash leaves no stone unturned to offer simply the best. At Aakash BYJU’S we are on a mission to build an omni-channel learning platform that will catapult the test-prep experience to the next level and help build India’s largest education company. We intend to transform the test-prep sector through innovative & technology-driven Hybrid programs and digitally-enabled learning solutions to complement a robust and fast-growing national footprint of centres that will enable millions of students to access quality education beyond geographical barriers. We are excited to create amazing opportunities to work in an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, engagement, peer-to-peer learning and continuous mentoring opportunities. At Aakash BYJU’S we are always on the lookout for exceptional professionals who are agile, big thinkers, and are ready to challenge the status quo. Needless to say, the supportive, rewarding and flexible culture at Aakash BYJU’S offers plenty of opportunities and avenues for career development.
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aakash.ac.in
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13205-15943 emps
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Since 1988
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Worth 50.5B
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AAKASH EDUCATIONAL SERVICES

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