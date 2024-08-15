Community Coworking: A Way to Solve Remote Worker Loneliness

Since the pandemic, businesses have turned to remote work at a faster rate than predicted. While this may be convenient in several aspects, it has created a sense of loneliness and unproductiveness amongst Americans. It is estimated that by 2025 more than 32.6 million U.S. citizens will work remotely , increasing this feeling of separation between coworkers. In a world where physical distance can create feelings of loneliness and disconnection, community coworking offers a place where people can come together, share experiences, and build relationships.





The Rise of Community in Coworking Models





Community coworking models are being built to combat the issue of separated coworkers by prioritizing social and professional experiences. As an affordable, inclusive, and community-based movement, They strive to connect employees from different companies in a world gone remote. The emphasis on social and professional experiences as a solution to the challenges of remote working is what sets this new model from its competitors. By creating a sense of belonging among members, traditional boundaries are broken down and opportunities are limitless.





Why is the Sense of Community so Important?





For one, they work to create real connections between people. Regardless of whether the people utilizing the space are from the same company, there’s no denying humans are inherently social creatures. Facilitating a location where people from all walks of life can interact is essential for fostering understanding, empathy, and unity among groups. Not only is forming a connection imperative to building relations within a group, but it promotes a positive work culture where each person feels supported and valued. These interactions help to break down barriers and facilitate genuine connections. The second function that community coworking provides is a third space meeting solution at a fraction of the cost to competitors. They leverage underutilized spaces such as hotels, bars, and restaurants to facilitate these gatherings, hitting the mark as a sustainable model for coworking.





Many traditional coworking spaces are no longer making the cut, often characterized as expensive, lonely, and boring. Individual desks range from $200 to $700 with some coworking businesses locked in high-risk real estate investment deals. More than half of all American adults are considered lonely at work, with 69% of coworking members sharing they didn’t have any friends in the organization. The spaces used for traditional coworking spaces lack differentiation and vertical integration, often feeling bland and devoid of life. Overall, these spaces leave traditional members feeling no sense of community, with 49% of users saying there was little to do besides work.





In Conclusion

In contrast, community coworking offers a refreshing alternative to the traditional methods of coworking spaces. By prioritizing genuine human connection and leveraging existing spaces, it creates inclusive and vibrant environments where people of all backgrounds can come together. Through affordable prices, a focus on social and professional experiences, and a commitment to sustainable practices, Ths model stands out as a beacon of innovation in the remote landscape. As remote work continues to expand, the mission to combat loneliness and foster community spirit remains more prominent than ever, establishing itself as the future of remote working.



