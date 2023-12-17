COMMUNICATIONS RECEIVED

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

The Editor of the Scientific American acknowledges, with much pleasure, the receipt of original papers and contributions upon the following subjects: On Rheumatism. By A.R.E. On Postage Stamps. By E.B. On Boiler Explosions. By G.B.B. On Reaching the North Pole. By J.H.S. On Heating Street Cars. By P.T. On a Hybrid Fruit, By R.S.B. On an Air Vessel. By J.T.R. Also inquiries and answers from the following: E.B.M.—F.F.F.—N.B.H.—B.B.—O.F.—R.V.J.—F.M.—N.B.C.—C.F.E.—W.T.—C.W.C.—T.F.—C.A.S.—S.N.M.—J.R.D.—P.J.D.S.