Communicate the Weird Side of Tech with Terminal Grotesque

**Hello Friends** 👋\n\nWelcome to another issue! Recently, I heard about the controversy surrounding [Anthony Bourdain’s](https://variety.com/2021/artisans/news/anthony-bourdain-fake-voice-roadrunner-documentary-backlash-1235020878/) documentary. (**the short version:** the *producing company used technology to re-create/fake Bourdain’s voice in the documentary, and some wonder if it’s ethical).* So this week, we are going over some design and font elements to communicate the weird side of tech. Maybe it’ll help you catch some extra eyes on what you are working on.\n\n## In this issue\n\n* Theme: Weird Side of Tech\n* Fonts: [Terminal Grotesque](https://velvetyne.fr/fonts/terminal-grotesque/)\n* Design idea: Know Your Memes\n* Color Inspiration: Edward Tufte\n\n ![img: samples of Terminal Grotesque](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckry-9-kzwj-002-a-0-as-639-t-2-astw.jpg)\n\n\n---\n\n## Font of the Week\n\nIf [Heritage Display](https://www.indiehackers.com/post/fontdiscovery-30-bring-fun-to-your-product-with-game-inspired-design-elements-feat-font-heritage-display-03da57fcd1) is the geeky little brother, Terminal Grotesque is the cool, big sister with a nerdy streak. Continuing on our conversation about 8-bit graphics, Terminal Grotesque brings a nice, updated vibe to this style. If you are looking for something a bit new and weird, Terminal Grotesque might be right for you.\n\n### Font Details\n\nTerminal Grotesque is a sans serif inspired by Futura (for a quick review about Futura, [see Jost issue](https://www.indiehackers.com/post/fontdiscovery-16-geometric-font-jost-tips-on-how-to-use-it-7dcd60d11d)), which is a font that embraced simplicity, boldness, and geometric shapes. In Terminal Grotesque, the strokes are bold with very little contrast, the curves are exaggerated to emphasize geometric elements. Like Heritage Display, Terminal Grotesque has a pixelated twist. Its character set has normal, pixelated letters, and letters with both normal and pixelated traits.\n\n\\\n ![img: font details of Terminal Grotesque showing letter combinations of normal and pixelated letters and geometric details.](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckry-9-kzwk-002-b-0-as-66-p-6-z-8-hzl.jpg)\n\n### How to use Terminal Grotesque for logos?\n\nThe eclectic combination of geometric letter shapes and the pixelated effect gives Terminal Grotesque a trendy and edgy vibe. **It’s almost like a tech evolution is happening inside this font!** It is perfect for tech companies with an unconventional twist or a project about something artsy, creative, and tech-related.\n\n### How to use Terminal Grotesque for marketing?\n\nTerminal Grotesque has only one weight. Its pixelation effect creates a vibrating texture that is legible in body text sizes and header. Having only one weight makes it a great candidate for simple projects like marketing graphics. It can pair with [Space Grotesque.](https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Space+Grotesk)\n\n\\\n ![img: Terminal Grotesque being used on a magazine website; source: https://kanerobinson.com/](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckry-9-kzwl-002-c-0-as-665-ychoz-0.jpg)\n\n ![img: Terminal Grotesque pairing with Space Grotesque](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckry-9-kzwl-002-d-0-as-6-f-9-ly-703-r.jpg)\n\n\n---\n\n## Design Idea of the Week\n\n### Know Your Memes\n\nMemes are the language of the internet. It is a unit for carrying ideas from person to person through imitable acts with a parodied and mimicked theme.\n\nThe history of memes goes way back. Here is the *Expectations vs. Reality* format joke in the *Wisconsin Octopus*, published as early as 1919. A different magazine parodied this joke with a similar illustration in 1921. More representations of this joke followed. Later on, creating a meme phenomenon.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckry-9-kzwm-002-e-0-as-67-en-3-dtmj.jpg)\n\n ![img: top –Wisconsin Octopus magazine, dated as early as 1919; middle–parody by another magazine in 1921; bottom–this joke shared in present-day on Twitter; source: BBC and Twitter, @tina_michelle9](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckry-9-kzwm-002-f-0-as-6-g-51-vfgva.jpg)\n\n\n---\n\n## Color Inspiration of the Week\n\n### Edward Tufte\n\n[Edward Tufte](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Tufte) is a leading expert in data visualization. He uses the term ***data-ink ratio*** to argue against using excessive decoration in visual displays of quantitative information. He sees colors as ways to avoid information mishaps. In most of his visualizations, you will find subtle and minimal colors.\n\n\\\n ![img: Chart created by Charles Joseph Minard, illustrating facts related to the French invasion of Russia in 1812. This is one of Tufte favorite examples of good visualization.](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckry-9-kzwn-002-g-0-as-63-bmndb-0-h.jpg)\n\n\n---\n\n## 🌱🆕 Jargon Buster!\n\n### **Typography**\n\nTypography is the art of arranging pieces of text via typefaces to make information legible, readable, and pleasing to the eye.\n\n\n---\n\n## Creative Prompt\n\nWhat would be your *weird side of tech* idea? Try creating a diagram and explain how it works.\n\n\n---\n\n## Thank you!\n\nThanks for being here for another week. Terminal Grotesque is available [here.](https://velvetyne.fr/fonts/terminal-grotesque/) It is designed by Raphael Bastide.\n\n ![img: Terminal Grotesque infographic](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckry-9-kzwn-002-h-0-as-628-v-50-t-7-e.jpg)\n\n\n---\n\n**I'm Hua, a designer and bootstrapping founder building Typogram, a brand design tool. I'm Hua, a designer and bootstrapping founder building Typogram, a brand design tool. As part of running Typogram, I create this digestible weekly guide with fonts, colors, and design ideas to help founders, creators, and makers step up their game in marketing and get creative!

Also published on https://blog.typogram.co/FontDiscovery-31-Communicate-Weird-Side-of-Tech-with-Terminal-Grotesque-8946747898984baf98d4a2a68a97217b.