Combining CNNs, GANs, and Transformers to Outperform Image-GPT

German researchers combined the efficiency of GANs and convolutional approaches with the expressivity of transformers to produce a powerful and time-efficient method for semantically-guided high-quality image synthesis.
0:37 Image-GPT
1:44 Transformers and image generation?
2:38 GANs + Transformers for image synthesis- the paper.
5:39 Available pre-trained model and demo
6:16 Conclusion
References:
Taming Transformers for High-Resolution Image Synthesis, Esser et al., 2020
00:00
tldr they combine the efficiency of guns
00:03
and convolutional approaches
00:04
with the expressivity of transformers to
00:07
produce a powerful
00:08
and time efficient method for
00:10
semantically guided high quality
00:12
image synthesis if what i said sounds
00:14
like another language to you this video
00:16
was made for you
00:24
this is what's ai and i share artificial
00:26
intelligence news every week
00:28
if you are new to the channel and want
00:30
to stay up to date please consider
00:31
subscribing to not miss any further news
00:34
you've probably heard of igpt or image
00:37
gpt
00:37
recently published by openai that i
00:40
covered on my channel
00:41
it's the state-of-the-art generative
00:44
transformer model
00:45
openai use the transformer architecture
00:47
on a pixel representation of
00:49
images to perform image synthesis
00:52
in short they use transformers with half
00:55
the pixels of an image as
00:57
inputs to generate the other half of the
00:59
image
01:00
as you can see here it is extremely
01:02
powerful however
01:03
as you know there are 4k high resolution
01:06
images and videos
01:07
and do you know how many pixels there
01:09
are in one 4k
01:11
image it counts in millions and even
01:14
tens of millions which is a pretty long
01:17
sequence when compared with a single
01:19
phrase or paragraph
01:20
for natural language processing
01:22
applications
01:23
because transformers are designed to
01:25
learn long-range interactions
01:27
on sequential data which in this case
01:29
will be to use all the pixels
01:31
sequentially their approach is
01:33
excessively demanding in computation
01:35
and doesn't scale beyond 192 per 192
01:39
image resolutions so transformers cannot
01:42
be used with images
01:44
since no one wants to generate a super
01:46
low definition image
01:47
right well not really researchers from
01:51
the heidelberg university in germany
01:53
recently published a new paper combining
01:56
the efficiency of convolutional
01:58
approaches with the expressivity of
01:59
transformers to produce a semantically
02:02
guided
02:02
synthesis of high quality images meaning
02:06
that they used a convolutional neural
02:08
network to obtain context-rich
02:09
representations of
02:11
images to then use this representation
02:13
instead of the actual image to train a
02:15
transformer model to synthesize an
02:17
actual image from it
02:19
allowing much higher resolution than
02:21
igpt while conserving the quality of the
02:23
resulted image
02:25
but we will come back to that in a
02:27
minute with a better explanation
02:29
if you are not familiar with cnns or
02:31
transformers i will strongly recommend
02:33
you to watch the videos i made
02:34
explaining them to have a better
02:36
understanding of this approach
02:38
this paper is called taming transformers
02:41
for high resolution image synthesis
02:44
and as i said it enables transformers to
02:47
synthesize high resolution images from
02:49
semantic images
02:50
just like you can see here where the
02:52
only information needed is an
02:54
approximative semantic segmentation
02:56
showing what kind of environment you
02:59
will like at which position in the image
03:02
and it will output a complete high
03:03
definition image
03:05
filling the segmentations with real
03:07
mountains grass
03:08
sky sunsets and etc now the question
03:11
is why are these researchers and openai
03:14
using a transformer
03:15
instead of our typical gan architectures
03:18
for image synthesis
03:19
well the advantages of using
03:22
transformers for image generation
03:24
is clear they continue to show
03:26
state-of-the-art results on a wide
03:28
variety of tasks
03:29
and are extremely promising then they
03:31
contain
03:32
no inductive bias found in cnns where
03:35
the use of two-dimensional images and
03:37
filters
03:38
causes a prioritization of local
03:40
interactions
03:41
this inductive bias is what makes cnns
03:44
so efficient
03:45
but it may be too restrictive to make
03:47
the network expressive or
03:49
original now that we know that
03:51
transformers are more expressive and
03:53
very powerful
03:54
the only thing left is to find a way to
03:56
make it more efficient
03:58
indeed in their approach they achieved
04:00
to use both this high effectiveness
04:02
caused by inductive bias coming from
04:04
cnns as well as the expressivity of
04:07
transformers
04:08
as i said the convolutional neural
04:10
network architecture
04:11
composed of a classic encoder decoder
04:13
and an adversarial training processor
04:15
using a discriminator which they called
04:18
vqgan
04:19
is used to generate an efficient and
04:21
rich representation of the images
04:23
in the form of a code book as the name
04:26
suggests
04:27
it's a gan architecture that is used to
04:29
train a generator to generate a high
04:31
resolution image
04:33
if you are not familiar with how guns
04:35
work you can watch the video i made
04:37
explaining them
04:38
once this first training is done they
04:40
take only the decoder that is then used
04:42
to represent the encoded information
04:45
of the input image as input for a
04:47
transformer
04:48
here referred to as a code book such
04:51
that rather than directly using the
04:53
pixels of the image
04:54
the transformer uses this code book
04:57
containing a representation of the image
04:59
in the form of a composition of
05:01
perceptually rich image constituents
05:03
of course this code book is composed of
05:06
extremely compressed data
05:07
made so it can be read semantically by
05:09
the transformer
05:11
then using this representation as a
05:13
training data set for the transformer
05:15
it learns to predict the distribution of
05:17
possible next indices
05:19
inside this representation just like a
05:21
regular autoregressive model
05:23
meaning that it automatically builds a
05:25
regression equation
05:27
which uses previous time steps as inputs
05:29
to predict the values of future time
05:31
steps
05:32
therefore combining cnns and gans with
05:35
transformers to perform high resolution
05:37
image synthesis here you can see an
05:40
example using the demo version of their
05:42
code
05:42
that we can try right now on google
05:44
caleb without having to set up anything
05:47
they already made the setup for us and
05:49
you just have to run these few lines it
05:52
downloads their code from github
05:54
and installs the required dependencies
05:56
automatically
05:57
then it loads the model and imports a
05:59
pre-trained version of it
06:01
finally you can use their segmented
06:03
image as a test or upload your own
06:05
segmented
06:06
image run a few more lines to encode the
06:08
segmentation
06:09
reminding you here that it's a necessary
06:12
step for the transformer to create a
06:14
specific codebook associated with your
06:16
image
06:17
of course this was just an overview of
06:19
this new paper i strongly recommend
06:21
reading it for a better technical
06:22
understanding
06:23
also as i mentioned earlier their code
06:26
is available on github with pre-trained
06:28
models
06:28
so you can try it yourself and even
06:30
improve it all the links are in the
06:32
description below please leave a like if
06:35
you went this far in the video
06:36
and since there are over 80 percent of
06:38
you guys that are not subscribed yet
06:40
please consider subscribing to the
06:42
channel to not miss any further news
06:44
thank you for watching
