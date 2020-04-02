Colonial Roots in The Modern Education System

The modern western education system came about in the sixteenth century when Christian medieval broke apart and the Americas were discovered. It came about as an institution and formed a European identity. As such it is these values and cultural appropriation that prevails in the modern western education system to date.

Although some western educators demonstrate increased awareness about cultural diversity, acceptance of multiculturalism is often only a façade. And this façade only really exists to demand a little more than a token response that does not upset the dominant opinion that in fact believes that Europeans are the creators of the best art in the world. Be it architecture, paintings, aesthetics, or the judgment and analysis of art, Europeans believe that they are the creators of it all. They also believe that they are responsible for most of the greatest innovations in the world.

Power has always been and will always be concentrated in the hands of a selected few. Education and other pursuits are no different. Understanding ethnocentrism and racism in its colonial rights must begin with self-reflection. Individuals are a product of their culture and Eurocentric values have become a part of this culture all over the world from the time of colonialism and in some aspects even before that.

Discrimination is a problem that exists at many levels, structural being one of them. Be it curriculum planning or teaching methodology colonial trends exist in both. Imperial history is barely ever touched on. European history is taught as far as university level and whatever other perspectives are given are often always delivered from a European point of view.

In the colonial period, people, systems and beliefs from the colonies were all categorized in a way that disregarded their unique identity and without acknowledging the huge differences between the colonizers and the colonized. Restoring these histories is particularly hard because of the lack of development of the literature then and their values that have transgressed so deeply in the culture today posits a challenge today too.

Furthermore, colonial trends can be observed in the modern education system through the prejudice that prevails among educators and consequently among their students. Inequalities don’t exist without a foundation. Whether it is caste, creed, gender or religion their stereotypes are rooted in a very long history, and post-colonialism can help people understand this better.

