CoinList To Host The MASA Token Public Sale As It Launches The World’s Personal Data Network

Masa recently secured $5.4 million in seed funding from Anagram, Avalanche Blizzard Fund, Digital Currency Group, GoldenTree, and others

In just over a year, more than 1.2 million user wallets have actively contributed over 23 million data points to the Masa Network

Over 70 leading web3 businesses are early adopters of Masa’s products, such as Polygon, zkSync, QuickSwap, Injective, and Celo

Over 300,000 users are eligible for the much anticipated Masa Airdrop post token launch.



Masa, the world’s largest decentralized personal data network, announces that the community sale of its MASA token will take place on CoinList , one of the most respected platforms in the industry, on March 7th, 2024 at 16:00 UTC. To participate in the community sale, users can register before the March 4, 2024 deadline at 12:00 UTC.





A winner of the CoinList Seed Incubator, Masa is only the second project to win CoinList’s seed program and subsequently host its community token sale on the prestigious launchpad. CoinList has helped push out some of the most innovative blockchain protocols into the limelight, including Solana, Filecoin, Algorand, Near, ImmutableX and many others.





Masa has had over 300,000 participants register for the Masa Token airdrop, and continues to be one of the fastest-growing communities in web3. The highly-anticipated launch of the MASA token comes just in time with a market favoring data and artificial-intelligence focused projects.





Masa Co-founder Calanthia Mei said,





“In the age of AI, our personal data is mined and resold by tech companies every day to train AI models and AI agents. Everyone deserves to own and earn from their data. Masa’s invention of zkSBT finally makes this dream a reality: in a little over a year, Masa Network rapidly amassed 1.2 million user wallets, who contributed over 23 million proprietary data points.Our CoinList debut is giving limelight to our vision: shifting the power of data back to users. ”





Key highlights of the community token sale:





A total of 63,554,660 MASA tokens, representing 4% of the total token supply, have been allocated for the CoinList sale at a price of $0.079

An additional 3% of the total token supply may be made available for purchase at the discretion of the Masa team

Fully diluted value of the total token supply is $125 million.

Of the tokens purchased in the sale, 25% will be released at TGE followed by a 6-month linear vesting; TGE is expected to occur on or around April 11, 2024.





Masa is the world’s leading personal data network that aims to shift the control of personal data back to users. It has pioneered Zero-Knowledge Soulbound Tokens (zkSBTs), an industry-leading encryption technology that serves as a cookie-less personal data locker.





A person’s digital footprint and social graph, which can track a user's internet browsing history or usage of a decentralized application, and is encrypted and stored in a completely private way in a personal zkSBT data locker.





Masa empowers users to own, share, and earn from their data. With Masa, users’ personally identifiable information remains private while shared in the data market and with developers. Anyone with an internet connection will be able to contribute their data and earn passive rewards in the form of MASA tokens.





With the explosion of AI models, Masa is a leader in supplying vast amounts of privacy-first personal training data, powering the future of AI applications. Developers can utilize Masa Network’s data to train AI models, build innovative apps, power decentralized advertising, and more.





This is all done privately and securely with Masa's invention of Zero-Knowledge Soulbound Tokens (zkSBTs). The data economy is finally becoming a reality. The MASA token is the native utility token that powers the Masa Network. It has several key functions:





Incentivizing data supply: Masa incentivizes users for contributing personal data to the Masa Network. Users earn passive rewards in MASA when their data is used by businesses and developers.

Paying for data use: Businesses and developers pay fees to access and utilize the data, products, and services on the Masa network. Fees can be paid in MASA tokens, stablecoins, and other blockchain-native tokens. All non-MASA-denominated fees are subsequently swapped to MASA tokens, with a portion burned.

Managing personal data: Users pay MASA gas fees on the Masa Avalanche Subnet to mint and manage their zkSBT, an encrypted personal data locker, with a portion of gas fees burned.

Rewarding node operators: Masa Oracle node operators stake MASA to operate Masa’s zk-oracle nodes. Node operators receive staking rewards for the first two years of oracle operation. Staked tokens are locked for a vesting period.

Governing the network: MASA holders can participate in network governance, voting on proposals like technical upgrades, fee structures, and others.





KYC/AML (Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering) checks are required for all participants on CoinList. The Masa CoinList sale is not available for residents of the United States, China, Canada, South Korea, and certain other jurisdictions CoinList does not support.

About Masa

Masa is the world's personal data network, empowering users to own, share and earn from their data. In the AI era, Masa is building a scalable, secure, and resilient global data market, where millions of developers can build innovative applications using privacy-first user data.





Masa has amassed over 1.2 million unique wallets and over 23 million proprietary data points in its exponential growth since launch in August 2022. It has raised more than $9.2 million in funding from leading investors such as DCG, Anagram and GoldenTree, and was incubated by Coinlist’s Seed Program and Binance’s Most-Valuable-Builder Accelerator.For more information, visit: Website | Discord | Telegram | Twitter





Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities.

Calanthia Mei

[email protected]

