Codego Group Launches An All-In-One Payment App with IBANs, Cards And Crypto-EURO Conversions

Too Long; Didn't Read CodegoPay enables users to send and receive instant SEPA/SEPA payments from virtual asset exchanges in real time. The company ensures high-security standards by following the most rigid anti-money laundering and transaction monitoring rules. A CodegoPay personal account comes with several benefits and utilities, such as no setup costs or monthly fees.