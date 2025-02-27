Code Smell 292 - Missing Return

When your code loses its way

TL;DR: Missing return statements cause unexpected behavior.

Problems 😔

Silent failures

Unreliable results

Hard debugging

Inconsistent and misleading behavior

Broken logic

Solutions 😃

Always return values Use clear flow Validate conditions Test all return paths Use early returns Remove IFs

Refactorings ⚙️

Context 💬

When you forget to return a value, your function keeps executing and your app might show incomplete or wrong information.

Sample Code 📖

Wrong ❌

fun totalDistance(activity: Activity): Double { if (activity.type == "Running") { activity.calculateDistance() // Missing return here } else { return 0.0 } // Other options are omitted for simplicity // Some languages raise a runtime error // If the function does not return a value // of the correct type (in this case a Double) }

Right 👉

fun totalDistance(activity: Activity): Double { if (activity.type == "Running") { return activity.calculateDistance() // Now it returns the value } else { return 0.0 } }

Detection 🔍

[x] Automatic

You can detect this smell when your function lacks a return statement in certain branches.





Most static analyzers and linters often catch this.

IFs

Level 🔋

[x] Beginner

Why the Bijection Is Important 🗺️

it's important to maintain a clear and predictable relationship between your code and the Real World.





If a function is intended to calculate and return a value, it should always do so.









Failing to return a value breaks the MAPPER, leading to inaccurate behavior and unreliable results.

AI Generation 🤖

AI tools usually don't generate this smell.

AI Detection 🥃

Most AI-powered linters quickly catch missing returns with static analysis or by examining your code's Abstract Syntax Tree.

Try Them! 🛠

Remember: AI Assistants make lots of mistakes

Conclusion 🏁

A missing return statement breaks your code’s flow and produces unreliable results.

Always ensure every branch in your function returns something meaningful.

Relations 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨

Disclaimer 📘

Code Smells are my opinion.

Credits 🙏

Photo by Tim Johnson on Unsplash

A bug is never just a mistake. It represents something bigger.

Sergey Zefirov

This article is part of the CodeSmell Series.



