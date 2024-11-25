Code Smell 281 - When Equals and HashCodes Misbehave





Misaligned equals() and hashCode() break collections.

Problems

The least surprise principle violation

Contract violations

Mutable key issues

Duplicate hash codes

Debugging becomes hard

Poor hash distribution

Solutions

Avoid mutable keys Use effective hashes Test behavior carefully Avoid redefining equal and hash Honor the Bijection

Context

When you work with hashed collections like HashMap or HashSet, you should pay special attention to equals() and hashCode().

A mismatch or poor implementation can lead to unpredictable bugs.





equals() method defines logical equality, while hashCode() determines an object’s bucket for faster access.

When these two methods fail to align, collections lose their reliability, leading to poor performance or issues like duplicate entries caused by hash collections.





The best solution is never to override the hash and equals and rely on object identity.

This is what happens in the real world using the MAPPER).





Whenever you get an external object you need to map it to your bijection correspondence and not create a brand new one.

Once within your controlled system, rely on identity and forget equality issues.

Sample Code

Wrong

class BrokenObject { private int value; public BrokenObject(int value) { this.value = value; } @Override public boolean equals(Object obj) { return true; // Always equal } @Override public int hashCode() { return super.hashCode(); // Uses default implementation } }

Right

class FixedObject { private final int value; public FixedObject(int value) { this.value = value; } @Override public boolean equals(Object obj) { if (this == obj) return true; if (obj == null || getClass() != obj.getClass()) return false; FixedObject that = (FixedObject) obj; return value == that.value; } @Override public int hashCode() { return Objects.hash(value); } } // This is the best solution class CleanObject { private final int value; public FixedObject(int value) { this.value = value; } // - @Override // - public boolean equals(Object obj) {} // - @Override // - public int hashCode() { } }





Detection

[x] Semi-Automatic

Automated linters and IDEs flag issues when you don't properly override equals() or hashCode().

Premature Optimization

Level

[x] Intermediate

AI Generation

AI-generated code often missteps when generating equals() and hashCode(), especially for mutable objects.

AI Detection

AI tools can help fix this smell with minimal guidance.





Conclusion

When you misuse equals() or hashCode(), collections misbehave.

Stick to their contracts, use effective hashes, and avoid mutable keys.





More Info

Disclaimer: Code Smells are my opinion.

Credits: Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash

“Bad programmers worry about the code. Good programmers worry about data structures and their relationships.”

Linus Torvalds

