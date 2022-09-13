Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Code-named Zeus: A Poem by@singularpoet

    Code-named Zeus: A Poem

    Read on Terminal Reader
    Open TLDR
    react to story with heart
    react to story with light
    react to story with boat
    react to story with money
    Perhaps said server class-single server virtualizations; a code-in-class per-core, as the gigabyte's terabyte in greater general-purpose pre-silicon ranging by interoperabilities enabled.
    image
    Síngular | ZunguB HackerNoon profile picture

    @singularpoet
    Síngular | ZunguB

    MÆ C E N A S, you, beneath the myrtle shade, Read o'er what poets sung, and shepherds play'd.


    Perhaps, it is a very flexible vector; driven; a floating-point in addition to micro-architecture like stacking blocks.


    Doubling neural-networks-in-a-box, that recompilation per rack and neutral box for micro-cells per watt gain-thought through throughputs as third-parties. Per part-thread-tier.


    Perhaps said server class-single server virtualizations; a code-in-class per-core, as the gigabyte's terabyte in greater general-purpose pre-silicon

    ranging by interoperabilities enabled.


    An SBSA Level six name anew under the firmware trend yet versatile, so requiring said core and clouds and thirteenth teraflops per superchip as arranged-combined-structured by building blocks.


    While it's still memory-intensive days due for seeing the density of a server-class in statistical code circulating in the HPC kernels from a structural code profiling first cache support's coherence and stashing the versatile-made ML-accelerated native-cloud.


    From that low core-count sensor speeds most minimal high data; from this dense rack getaway chip mid-band memory-intensive multi-core code-named as a memory system of lower latencies in hyper-scale data centers.


    Perhaps the execution of interconnected IC designs is single-threaded before the hardware is ready; by unit, third-tier target built wave the space-constrained effort still open-source.


    An agnostic use case uplift-extension based on the architecture of more complex fluid dynamics due double-thread IoT SoC narrowband technique it is.


    Perhaps the solution aims to fuel the world with intelligent connectivity.

    react to story with heart
    react to story with light
    react to story with boat
    react to story with money
    Síngular | ZunguB HackerNoon profile picture
    by Síngular | ZunguB @singularpoet.MÆ C E N A S, you, beneath the myrtle shade, Read o'er what poets sung, and shepherds play'd.
    Read my stories
    imgix

    Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

    Related Stories

    Article Thumbnail
    GDR vs. BDR vs. ADR: A Poem
    Published at Aug 15, 2022 by singularpoet #future-of-finance
    Article Thumbnail
    Build a Serverless Lie Detector that uses AI for Facial Recognition
    Published at Sep 14, 2022 by courier #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: A Significant Game Changer in Healthcare
    Published at Sep 14, 2022 by milanpanchasara #ai-in-healthcare
    Article Thumbnail
    The Design of Model Productionization Architecture in Data Science
    Published at Sep 13, 2022 by shauryauppal #software-engineering
    Article Thumbnail
    How AI is Changing the Retail Industry
    Published at Sep 12, 2022 by devinpartida #retail-technology
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!