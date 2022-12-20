Cobo Collaborating with MetaMask Institutional and Gnosis Safe To Release ‘Evolution’

, Asia Pacific’s largest digital asset custodian and blockchain technology provider, is commemorating its 5th anniversary by inking a new NFT project, ‘Evolution’, with , an institution-compliant version of MetaMask Wallet, and , a community/DAO-driven multi-sig smart contract wallet. Cobo MetaMask Institutional Gnosis Safe said Changhao, the CTO and Co-Founder of Cobo. “We are excited to launch Evolution, the first soulbound NFT with MetaMask Institutional and Gnosis Safe, to our exclusive community. With each organization having their speciality, it makes this project a compelling first step towards deepening relationships and producing future collaborations to distribute exclusive community benefits to users in the know” With MetaMask Institutional’s reputation for providing efficient DeFi access for crypto funds, market makers, trading desks, and DAOs, Gnosis Safe’s ability to develop flexible multi-sig solutions through smart contracts, and Cobo’s positioning as the world’s only omni-custodian provider with both HSM and MPC technology, institutions in their ecosystem can safely access all of web 3.0 without the fear of being compromised. said Jorge Selva, the Growth Lead at Gnosis Safe. “Soulbound NFTs are a great way to prove identities and certifications. It has countless possibilities as compared to a tradeable NFT at the moment and Gnosis Safe is excited to work with Cobo in creating its first Soulbound NFT” Soulbound tokens are able to form an entirely different purpose. Instead of having a token that can be traded to different wallets, Soulbound NFTs have no intrinsic monetary value but helps create a personal identity that will, in turn, allow users to be recognised for their assets and achievements. It also enables organisations to create long-term bonds with their clients. added Liz Mathew, Head of Growth & Partnerships for Metamask Institutional. “The MMI-Cobo Solution is already live and being used by customers with various NFT-related uses. We are tremendously excited about the partnership with Cobo. Evolution is a great example of harnessing the power of community and the development of a multi-faceted community engagement that transcends traditional digital and analogue channels”, Evolution is a soulbound token that will be permanently bound to the owner’s wallet address along with its exclusive utilities and access. The token includes two time-based rewards that will release a specific gift related to MetaMask Institutional and Gnosis Safe during the first three days. Owners of the NFT will also be able to receive an exclusive quarterly research report that includes DeFi strategies, trends and opportunities in the market done by award-winning researchers, and the security and investment team in Cobo, and gain exclusive access to various in-person and online masterminds and events. Citing Cobo’s growth in the past five years, the company is looking to reward its clients, staff, and VIPs who have been through countless journeys with Cobo. Each and every of the 1,000 Evolution Soulbound tokens will be distributed towards institutions, HNWIs (High Net Worth Individuals), and the partners of Cobo, MetaMask Institutional, and Gnosis Safe. Also published . here