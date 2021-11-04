Cloud Services Will Take Over the World, says Noonies Nominee and Python Teacher, Veronika

Veronika is the Data [email protected]
She is nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. She works as a data engineer and teaches python at the Higher School of Economics. Her main tasks are: Creating showcases for analysts who need to extract data very quickly. She also works in Greenplum (which is an mpp database (short for massively parallel processing) Her team is developing an IVR voice robot. She believes cloud services are the most exciting technology of the present because it allows you to scale up in a short period of time.