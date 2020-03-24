Cloud Services: The Importance And Benefits Of Migration

The industry of cloud services is booming these days. No matter how big or small, it seems like every business and organization out there is thinking about migration in the nearest future. According to the best annual report , the global cloud services market size is expected to reach $555 billions by the end of 2020.

But is cloud migration a flawless process? Does it come with a few obstacles of its own?

It's not easy to answer these questions because it all depends on your needs and professional preferences. In this post, we will discuss the benefits of migration and show you how it can improve your business. We will also mention some of its key downsides, so keep reading to learn more about this important topic.

10 Benefits of Cloud Services

There are lots of benefits of opting for a cloud service provider, but we selected the 10 most significant pros. Without further ado, let’s check them out:

1. Flexibility

One of the main benefits of cloud migration is the unprecedented flexibility of the service. If you are constantly struggling with bandwidth fluctuations, rest assured that cloud-based platforms will get that problem solved for you in no time.

2. Instant answer to traffic spikes

Most companies realize that it’s time for migration when their apps experience a drastic spike in traffic relatively quickly. In this case, you can hardly scale resources on the go and take care of everything single-handedly, which is where cloud services come in quite handy.

3. Cost-reduction

Another reason to go for the cloud service provider is cost-reduction. Jake Gardner, an IT expert at the best essay writing service , explains that cloud platforms enable companies to pay for what they get: “Instead of paying a fixed price each month, you can reduce costs and enhance the overall productivity of IT processes.”

4. You can focus on the development

Cloud services don’t only give you the chance to reduce operating costs but also help you to focus on what matters the most – product development. This is particularly important if some of your partners demand fast turnaround and accept no delays at any stage of the project.

5. It’s easier to build a remote team

On-premise infrastructure forces you to build a team locally. On the other hand, migration to the cloud allows you to think globally and hire new employees remotely. That way, you can find better and more talented professionals to do the work for you, while you can also expand the business to pretty much any territory worldwide.

6. You can satisfy the company’s storage needs

This benefit of cloud service is obvious and straightforward. You can use it if you don’t have enough capacity to meet internal requirements and satisfy the company’s storage needs anymore.

7. Security

There is no perfect cybersecurity system that guarantees safety 100% of the time. However, the fact remains that top-performing cloud providers maintain the highest level of security and protect partners around the clock.

8. Establishing a reliable disaster recovery system

It’s not a secret that security breaches are getting fiercer and more frequent. According to best udacity courses , only 5% of companies are properly protected, which makes it clear that you have to establish a reliable disaster recovery system. If setting up a brand new data center is way too much for you to handle, cloud service providers can help you do it much faster and cheaper.

9. Automatic upgrades

A lot of teams find it difficult to track and upgrade server software because it demands a substantial amount of time every once in a while. But if you choose to cooperate with a cloud service company, you can expect it to come with automatic upgrades, backups, maintenance, and so on.

10. Collaboration

The last benefit on our list comes in the form of collaboration. Since every member of the team can access documents from wherever he/she wants, it makes the whole team more engaged and productive in the long run.

When You Don’t Need Cloud Services

Generally speaking, migration is a very useful feature, but it’s perfect for every project or team out there. This is why you should learn to recognize the situations when your company doesn’t require cloud services. Here are some of them:

1. You’re doing fine with what you have already

You should not think about moving to the cloud service just because it seems trendy. If your organization is fully functional with the existing equipment and setup, and your clients are not complaining, there is no need to alter it in any way.

2. You cannot share sensitive information

Some applications are administering lots of sensitive information about the company and its clients, so it’s not possible to go fully online and migrate to cloud-based services. Besides that, you could also be dealing with difficult compliance issues that stop you from migrating.

3. Migration could slow down your system

This is not a common problem in cloud migrations, but it still happens to some organizations. And if the problem hits your application, too, rest assured it could drastically slow down the system and perhaps even jeopardize the entire functioning of your project.

4. System architecture does not suit cloud architecture

Another obstacle you may run into is the lack of synchronization between the two systems. Namely, sometimes your architecture could be incompatible with cloud architecture, so you would have to change the operating model before migrating.

5. Additional changes cause too many complications

If you opt for a specific cloud provider and realize their services are insufficient, you might be facing a lot of problems while trying to switch to the new platform. It’s a hurdle you can jump over, but it usually requires too much time and effort.

Up to You

Cloud service migration can add value to your business and make it fully functional almost instantly, but you should know that the new form of technology is not ideal for everyone. In such circumstances, it is necessary to analyze the pros and cons of migration because it’s the only way to figure out the real needs of your organization.

We hope our post helped you understand the concept of cloud migration, but make sure to write a comment if you have more questions about it – we would be glad to answer!

