Cloud Computing: An Explanation for Everyone

Too Long; Didn't Read This article provides a non-technical explanation of cloud computing, detailing its basics, benefits, and types. It highlights how cloud services handle computing tasks remotely, impacting various industries. The piece explores public, private, and hybrid clouds, discussing their advantages and use cases. It also emphasizes the evolving role of computational workload sharing between devices and the cloud. The article concludes by discussing the significance of cloud-native architecture for future technologies and building automation.