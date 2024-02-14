ClimateNLP: Analyzing Public Sentiment Towards Climate Change: Conclusions and References

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Ajay Krishnan T. K., School of Digital Sciences; (2) V. S. Anoop, School of Digital Sciences.

6 Conclusions

Climate change, a pressing global concern, necessitates thorough analysis and understanding across diverse domains to mitigate its impacts effectively. In recent years, the fusion of NLP techniques and machine learning algorithms has emerged as a promising approach for comprehending the complexities and nuances of climate change through the lens of textual data. This paper utilized the advancements in domain-specific large language models to harness the potential of NLP in addressing the challenges posed by climate change through sentiment analysis. By leveraging advanced NLP methodologies, we could identify climate change discourse that may enable uncovering valuable insights and facilitate informed decision-making.













References

