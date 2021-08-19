'Climate Change is By Far the Biggest Change of Our Time': Lubomila Jordanova, CEO Plan A

Co-founder and CEO of Plan A, co-founder of the Greentech Alliance, talks to HackerNoon about his startup. He says his startup is a one-stop SaaS platform that helps companies to decarbonize their operations. His team consists of 40+ experts in climate data science, tech, business, design, and more. The company has successfully supported more than 100 organizations from various industries around the world with its software and consultancy services to achieve their sustainability goals and reduce CO2 emissions.