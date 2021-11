Clever phishing scam of the day

Received this message today, almost fell for it: This links to a page with an encrypted parameter that seems to auto-fill my email address in the form. I'm wondering how many people would follow instructions from a 3rd party claiming to be Google, and fill in sensitive information like security questions. Even this message having the classic modus operandi of a phishing attack, I got a Google support ticket opened just in case. Turn out the message is legit!!! Seriously, Google?

This is very clever:

talk about a very serious matter sense of urgency (7 days deadline) email is not from google.com, but cc to [email protected]

The website certificate looks legit, but it is not that hard to get one like this:

[update]

