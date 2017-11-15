Clear signs that show you need to reinvent yourself as a leader

Life is a race. In order to stay on top of everything that life throws at you, you need to keep evolving with time. Or else, you will be left white faced and everyone else would steer right past you.

This evolution and reinvention process becomes even more important if you are handling a leadership role. Why? Because it is the responsibility of a leader to make sure that a team is ready to tackle the challenges that changing times throw at the team. It is because a leader is handed over the responsibility to get things done from the team. It is because leadership can be the major difference between success and failure in a project.

But, how do you figure out that it is time to reinvent yourself as a leader? This is what we are going to discuss in this post. Here is a look at the four clear signs that reflect you need to bring a change in your leadership style -

Conflicts within the team

So you’ve had a pretty good team that has managed to work together for quite some time now. But wait — all of a sudden there are conflicts rising within the team. And, it is not just one odd occasion — they have become a regular scene at office. This is an indication that something is clearly wrong.

Constantly rising conflicts within the team, therefore, is a clear indication that you need to reinvent yourself as a leader.

Not getting desirable results

Success is all about getting the results that you expected in the beginning of a project. However, if your team has stopped yielding desirable results in the project, it is a clear indication that something is wrong either in the leadership style.

And, if you’ve had your fair share of success with the team and have stopped getting the results all of a sudden, then chances are you need to bring a change in the way you lead.

You are no longer enjoying your work

Work becomes drudgery when you stop enjoying what you are doing. To make sure this does not happen, you need to constantly reinvent yourself. If the stage has come when you don’t feel excited every day waking up and going to work or you no longer get thrilled thinking about new working opportunities, then it is time for a change.

Now it is up to you to figure out what needs to be changed, and how. After all, you are the leader, and also the person responsible for getting things done.

When was the last time you thought about reinventing yourself?

The irony with us human beings is that once we set ourselves into a mold, it becomes almost impossible to get out of it. Getting stuck in a leadership style is one of the prime examples. Take yourself for an example. You are facing all the challenges mentioned above, but still adamant on not evolving.

If I ask you about the last time you thought about reinventing yourself as a leader, what would your answer be? Did you ever think about it?

Change is the only thing that’s constant in this world. In the business world that is moving at such rapid speed, it becomes imperative to evolve as a leader from time to time; it is important to move ahead and reinvent yourself to grow as a leader and as a professional.

A successful leader is the one who evolves with time

As important it is for a leader to make sure that people in her team grow, it is equally important for her to grow and evolve with time. If you continue to stick to just one path, stagnancy is going to creep up, and you will no longer have the creativity to beat people with fresh ideas that are in accordance to the existing marketing scenario.

This is the reason that growing up, as a leader, is the most significant aspect that you need to inculcate. Whether you are leading a team of 2 or 200, reinventing your leadership style and coming up with ways to better the existing habits as a leader becomes an inseparable part of a leader’s life.

Are you ready to reinvent yourself?

Now that you are familiar with the signs that clearly indicate there are some problems persisting in the team and in your leadership style, the most important question that you need to answer here is — are you ready for change? Are you ready to reinvent yourself as a leader and move ahead with time?

If yes, then you can begin by jotting down the list of things that you think you need to change in your leadership style. It could be anything — from the way you communicate and collaborate with the team to using a project management software to manage your work instead of emails to getting to know your team members in a better manner.

Create a list of things that you can do, and start to implement them one by one.

