Clean Code: Naming and Code Composition in TypeScript [Part 2]





In Part 1 of this series of articles, we looked at more common mistakes in functions and methods composition. In this article, we will focus on writing code that will be readable by a human-like book. We will consider best practices in naming, code composition, and code optimization. These practices will prevent developers from wasting time in debugging and maintaining code.





Table of contents

Naming Destructuring assignment a. Binding pattern b. Assignment pattern Template literals for string concatenations Function parameters Optional changing Async await instead of a promise chain Conditionals





1. Naming





Use meaningful and pronounceable names of variables

// Bad const yyyymmdd = moment().format("YYYY/MM/DD"); // Better const currentDate = moment().format("YYYY/MM/DD");





Use the same style naming for the same type of variables or functions

// Bad getProductInfo(); getFoodData(); setGroceriesUpdate(); // Better getProductInfo(); getProductData(); setProductUpdate();

In this example, we have a set of functions working with the same logical level of data. To focus on this, we need to follow one naming pattern get/setProduct…





Use searchable names

// Bad buildHeadlinesList(documents: Doc[], 5) {/.../} // Better const HEADLINES_COUNT = 5; buildHeadlinesList(documents, HEADLINES_COUNT);

In this example, we have a magic number 5 in arguments. But for clear code, we need to create a constant with a meaningful name. It will give an understanding of what we are doing in function.





2. Destructuring assignment

The destructuring assignment syntax makes it possible to assign values from arrays or properties from objects into distinct variables. With this approach, we make our code compact and reduce needless computations.





There are two patterns in destructuring assignments: binding pattern and assignment pattern. Let’s take a look at both of them.

a. Binding pattern

The binding destructuring pattern starts with the declaration keyword var, let, const . Then, each individual property must either be bound to a variable or further destructured.





Binding patterns could be realized in the following ways:

Simple variable assignment

const product = { name: "Lemon", count: 200, country: "Portugal" }; // Bad const name = product.name; const count = product.count; const country = product.country; // Better const { name, count, country } = product;





Looping variable in for...in for...of and for await...of loops

var users = [ { user: "Alex", bio: { age: 35, country: "Poland" }, phone: "700-12-13" }, { user: "Mike", bio: { age: 21, country: "France" } }, ]; for (let { user, phone = "DEFAULT VALUE", bio: { age, country } } of users) { console.log(user, phone, age, country); }

In this example, we are destructuring an object with nested destructuring in for of loop to top up all values on one level and define "DEFAULT VALUE" if the key is missed in the target object or has undefined value (if it is null default value will not be assigned).





Function parameters

interface Product { name: string, count: number, country: string, } const product: Product = { name: "Lemon", count: 200, country: "Portugal" }; // Bad function analyzeProducts(product: Product): void { const name = product.name; const count = product.count; const country = product.country; // ... } // Better function analyzeProducts(product: Product): void { const { name, count, country } = product; // ... } analyzeProducts(product);





The catch binding variable

try { throw new TypeError("Something went wrong"); } catch ({ name, message }) { console.log(name); // "TypeError" console.log(message); // "Something went wrong" }





b. Assignment pattern

In the assignment pattern, there are no keywords var, let, const . Each deconstructed property gets assigned to a target in the assignment. This target can be pre-declared using var, let, const , or it can be a property of another object — essentially, anything permissible on the left side of an assignment expression.

const users = []; const objUsers = { a: "Alex", b: "Mark" }; ({ a: users[0], b: users[1] } = objUsers); // ['Alex', 'Mark']





3. Template literals for string concatenations

The template literals offer brevity, cleanliness, and support for multiline strings.

// Bad const helloMessage = “Hi ” + name + “, today is “ + currentDay; // Better const helloMessage = `Hi ${name}, today is ${currentDay}`;





4. Function parameters

Avoid one-letter parameters even in callbacks.

// Bad array.forEach((n) => { /.../ }); // Better array.forEach((node) => { /.../ });





Use default parameters instead of short-circuiting or conditionals

// Bad function createBlock(name: string, lines?: number): string { const linesAmount = lines || 8; // logic } // Better function createBlock(name: string, lines = 8): string { // logic }





5. Optional changing

In cases when we need to merge some objects, update some fields, or leave the old ones if they were not updated, it will be good practice to use spread operator or Object.assign() instead of conditions.

const user = { name: 'Alex', email: "[email protected]", organisation: "XXX", secondPhone: 56459544, country: "Poland" } const updatedUserData = { email: "[email protected]", organisation: "ZZZ", } // Bad const updatedUser = { name: updatedUserData.name || user.name, email: updatedUserData.name || user.email, organisation: updatedUserData.organisation || user.organisation, secondPhone: updatedUserData.secondPhone || user.secondPhone, country: updatedUserData.country || user.country } // Better, 1 option const updatedUser = { ...user, ...updatedUserData }; // Better, 2 option const updatedUser = Object.assign(user, updatedUserData);





6. Async await instead of the promise chain

When you have a set of chained promises, it would be a good practice to use async await to make code readable.

// Bad analyzeProducts(products: string[]): Promise<AnalyzedProduct[]> { return this.productService.analyze(this.buildQueryParam(products)) .then((products: Product[]) => { requestIds(products) .then((products: AnalyzedProduct[]) => mapProducts(products)); .catch((error: ) => { notifyUser(error) }) }) } // Better async analyzeProducts(products: string[]): Promise<AnalyzedProduct[]> { try { const analyzedProducts = await this.productService.analyze(this.buildQueryParam(products)); const productsWithIds = await this.productService.requestIds(products); return mapProducts(productsWithIds)); } catch(error) { notifyUser(error) } }





7. Conditionals

Encapsulate conditionals

// Bad if (token.category === Token.Operator && isFirstToken && !token.disabled) { // ... } // Better function showToken(token: Token, model: Model<Token>): boolean { return (token.category === Token.Operator && model.length && !token.disabled) } if (showToken(token, model)) { // ... }





Avoid negative conditionals For readability, it is recommended to use affirmative conditions rather than negative ones.

// Bad if (!tokenIsNotHidden(node)) { /.../ } // Better if (tokenIsHidden(node)) { /.../ }





Conclusion

In this article, we considered the best practices for code readability. In the next article, we will take a look at code smells in Classes, Objects, and Data Structures and the ways it could improved.