Chrome Extention That Will Enable Dev Snippets on Google Search Results

Author profile picture

@odedOded

https://www.linkedin.com/in/odedhb

Are you too lazy to click on search results to see the actual 
Stack Overflow
answer, 
npm
install instructions or the 
GitHub
repo's README.md file?
Yeah, me too.
That's why I built this chrome extension.
It shows you a view into the search result so you won't have to click it.
Developer oriented excerpts on Google search results.
Currently supported sites: - StackOverflow - GitHub - npm
It's open source, I need help with development!
