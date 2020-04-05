Chrome Extention That Will Enable Dev Snippets on Google Search Results

Stack Overflow answer, npm install instructions or the GitHub repo's README.md file? Are you too lazy to click on search results to see the actualanswer,install instructions or therepo's README.md file?

Yeah, me too.

It shows you a view into the search result so you won't have to click it.

Developer oriented excerpts on Google search results.

Currently supported sites: - StackOverflow - GitHub - npm

Stay Tuned

