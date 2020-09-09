Cherrypy Introduction: Simple Python Library for Quick Application Development

For day to day work in dev-ops or for testing team , we need to put stub in between some application to fill the gap for the application which are not present on local testing lab , for that we need to put some stub so that it can mimic like actual application .
We will discuss one tool here which eventually make tester and developer life very easy , The cherrypy library of python.
I will write simplest code example to create HTTP server , which takes json payload in POST request and also send the json response in reply.
'http://127.0.0.1:9990/context'
Payload '{"tid": "11000098777","deviceid": "9000002020020202"}'
{ RESULT : "ACCEPTED"}
Instillation steps
For installing cherrypy you need to use pip utility and can install cherrypy
pip install cherrypy
Server.py
import cherrypy
import os.path
import configparser
import json
class Server(object):
def __init__(self):
self.response_json_objectresponse_json_object=''
with open('./response.json') as f:
self.response_json_object = json.load(f)
@cherrypy.expose()
@cherrypy.tools.json_in()
@cherrypy.tools.json_out()
def context(self):
return self.response_json_object
configfile=os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__),'./server.conf')
cherrypy.quickstart(Server(),'/', config=configfile)
server.conf
[global]
server.socket_host = '127.0.0.1'
server.socket_port = 9990
server.thread_pool=10
tools.staticdir.on = False
tools.staticdir.dir =
log.access_file = "./logs/access1.log"
log.error_file = "./logs/error1.log"
log.screen = False
tools.sessions.on = True
response.json
{ RESULT : "ACCEPTED"}
On Linux terminal you can use below command to run the program
Start the application
paython Server.py &
Test the application
curl -i -X POST -H "Content-Type:application/json" 'http://127.0.0.1:9990/context' --data '{"tid": "11000098777","deviceid": "9000002020020202"}'
{ RESULT : "ACCEPTED"}
