Checklist for Upgrading an EKS Kubernetes Cluster without Downtime

- Migrate any removed/deprecated Kubernetes APIs using devtron-labs/silver-surfer. - Ensure Pod Disruption Budgets are set in your deployments - Ensure Liveness and Readiness probes are set - Plan to jump 2 K8s Node versions at a time if possible - Plan the upgrade during off hours - To upgrade eks cluster, stick to standard way of upgrading the EKS cluster using EKSCTL
Prakarsh Hacker Noon profile picture

@prakarsh
Prakarsh

A Kubenerd & Cloud Professional with a penchant for sharing knowledge.

