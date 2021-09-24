Checklist for Upgrading an EKS Kubernetes Cluster without Downtime
- Migrate any removed/deprecated Kubernetes APIs using devtron-labs/silver-surfer.
- Ensure Pod Disruption Budgets are set in your deployments
- Ensure Liveness and Readiness probes are set
- Plan to jump 2 K8s Node versions at a time if possible
- Plan the upgrade during off hours
- To upgrade eks cluster, stick to standard way of upgrading the EKS cluster using EKSCTL
A Kubenerd & Cloud Professional with a penchant for sharing knowledge.