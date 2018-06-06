Cheat Sheet: Top KPIs to Measure in Your Health & Fitness App

Google, Apple, Samsung, Nike, Under Armour, Puma, Asics, Fitbit. These are only some of the huge brands that are fully invested in the health & fitness app category. Why? Well, numbers don’t lie. Health & fitness apps have become widely popular over the past few years, with usage growing by over 330% in the last three years, according to new research.

According to Flurry’s research, users are highly committed to their favorite fitness app, with more than 96% of the users keeping their loyalty to only one fitness/health app.

In addition, more than 33% of the users in this app category use their favorite health & fitness app 2–5 times a week.

Nowadays, more and more people are putting their GYM subscriptions down and turning to their phones for fitness & health guidance. So there’s demand, but what about supply? Well, with companies like Google, Apple or Nike developing their own apps, it seems like an incredibly difficult mission to stand out in this crowded market. That’s exactly why it’s more important than ever to identify what KPIs you as a Health & Fitness app publisher/professional, want to track.

Below you’ll find a list that we’ve created of top KPIs for Health & Fitness app professionals.

By monitoring these powerful KPIs on a regular-basis (with the right tools), app owners can perfectly optimize their in-app onboarding, ensure smooth and intuitive UX, and provide users with stable and fast performance. These will keep users happy and coming for more.